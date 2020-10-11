Some Coloradans express hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine

A Boulder County spokesperson said some residents are concerned about the safety of getting a vaccination.

BOULDER, Colo. — Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, said to be more than 90% effective against the virus, is on track to seek emergency FDA approval as early as this month.

If all goes well, it could be available to frontline healthcare workers by December.

The company expects to have enough for 25 million people worldwide this year and another 650 million doses available next year.

Colorado has drafted its own distribution plan to get hundreds of thousands of doses to people statewide.

One thing that they can't really plan for are people's attitudes and feelings about getting a vaccine.

Chana Goussetis, a spokesperson for Boulder County, said opinions run the gamut there.

"We're seeing people who are looking forward to it and want to get back to normalcy, and people who say, 'No way,'" Goussetis said. "Someone this morning even said to me, 'I'm going to be the last person to get the vaccine.'"

She said some folks don't trust the safety or the outcome, and they are skeptical about how quickly it was developed.

Boulder has one of the lowest rates for vaccines. Goussetis said the opinions around a COVID-19 vaccine are similar.

"They would prefer not to be a test case for the vaccine," she said.