Colorado reports 3rd omicron cases as state surpasses 10,000 deaths

DENVER — Exactly one year after the first Coloradans received COVID-19 vaccinations, Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE) reports the state surpassed 10,000 deaths due to COVID on Tuesday.

CDPHE also reported the state's third confirmed case of the omicron variant on Tuesday. The case involving a Jefferson County woman was detected through routine testing, and the state lab confirmed through genome sequencing.

The woman had recent travel history to Africa, did not have symptoms, and had received the vaccination and a booster shot.

On Dec. 2, Colorado's first case of the omicron variant was detected in Arapahoe County. A second case was found a day later in Boulder.

Colorado was the third state to detect the omicron variant.

The omicron variant was recently detected in November in the region of southern Africa, and CDPHE said is may be responsible for an increase in COVID cases in that area.

Colorado reported its first COVID-19 death on March 14, 2020.

The person who died was an El Paso County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the CDPHE.

The state's first COVID-19 vaccines were administered to frontline health-care workers on Dec. 14, 2020 after Colorado received its first shipment of Pfizer's vaccine that morning.

Kevin Londrigan, a respiratory therapist at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, was the first person in Colorado to get the vaccine. He’s been at UCHealth for about 20 years and has underlying health conditions like diabetes and hypertension, Polis' office said.

"I'm feeling great!" Londrigan said after receiving the state's first vaccine.

