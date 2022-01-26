Colorado confirms 1st case of omicron subvariant

State health officials said it appears the original omicron variant (BA.1) is being replaced in some countries by the subvariant (BA.2).

DENVER — Colorado health officials confirmed the state's first case of a subvariant originating from the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the 'BA.2' case was identified in late December through genetic sequencing of clinical samples submitted to the state lab.

CDPHE said it appears the original omicron variant (BA.1) is being replaced in some countries by BA.2 cases. That suggests it may have an advantage over BA.1 such as increased transmissibility.

However, CDPHE said there is no evidence at this time suggesting BA.2 causes more severe illness in patients or is more capriole of evading immunity.

CDPHE is monitoring wastewater for the new subvariant and at this time it has not detected "a constellation of mutations consistent with the presence of BA.2."

"The best protection against COVID-19 and its variants to get vaccinated," CDPHE said in a statement. "We urge all adult Coloradans and all parents and guardians of children 5-17 to make a vaccine appointment, and for those 12 and up, to get a third dose when it is time."

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.