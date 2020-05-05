Here's when and where you can see F-16s fly across the state Wednesday

The flyover will take place between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

AURORA, Colo. — Warriors of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard will fly F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft around Colorado on Wednesday to salute those fighting on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.

As part of Operation American Resolve, Air Force units around the country are conducting flyovers in an effort to boost morale during this time of severe health and economic impacts resulting from the pandemic, a release from the Colorado Air National Guard says.

The flyover will take place between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora. They will be seen at multiple locations from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, Colo., including Fort Carson and the mountain communities of Vail, Aspen and Estes Park, the Colorado Air National Guard said.

"We are really excited to show our appreciation for those men and women who are risking their lives every day in the front lines of the War on COVID-19," said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard. "So many of our community members, Coloradans, and fellow Americans have experienced overwhelming hardship as a result of this invisible enemy and we hope that the sound of freedom will inspire a sense of community and optimism."

