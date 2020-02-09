Colorado Ballet furloughs dancers, reduces staff salaries

The pandemic has forced Colorado Ballet to postpone and cancel all performances until 2021.

DENVER — Colorado Ballet announced Wednesday that its Company and Studio Company Dancers will be laid off until January 2021 in response to the ongoing pandemic.

The Colorado has postponed and canceled all performances until 2021.

Colorado Ballet also announced its academy, artistic, production and administrative staff teams have received pay cuts "that will remain in effect for the foreseeable future."

"We are truly heartbroken that as an organization we’ve been forced to make this decision," said Colorado Ballet Artistic Director Gil Boggs. "While this reality is devastating for everyone at Colorado Ballet, we know that it is a temporary situation. We will get through this prolonged intermission together and we will return from this in a position of strength on the other side of this pandemic."

Colorado Ballet said its Executive Staff and Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees will meet on a regular basis to re-evaluate the organization’s current situation and associated progress.

Last month, Colorado Ballet announced changes to its 60th anniversary season, including the cancellation of its beloved holiday season production of The Nutcracker.

Colorado Ballet’s 60th anniversary season will now feature three productions instead of five: The Great Gatsby, The Wizard of Oz and Giselle.

Ticketing revenue lost from The Nutcracker and Giselle is projected to be between $3.5 million and $4 million.

“We value each and every person who works at Colorado Ballet and their respective contributions," said Boggs. "Making these necessary reductions is not easy, nor was it done without consideration for its impact. However, in order to remain viable, the actions we are taking are meant to sustain our business, both now and in the future."

In August, Colorado Ballet launched of its Relief and Recovery Fund with a fundraising goal of $3 million. The fund will help cover a significant portion of the loss of ticketed revenue.

Donations to Colorado Ballet's Relief and Recovery Fund can be made at http://coloradoballet.org/reliefandrecovery.

Colorado Ballet’s 60th anniversary season

The Great Gatsby (February 5 –7, 2021)

The Wizard of Oz (March 5 –14, 2021)

Giselle (April 9 –18, 2021)