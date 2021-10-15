Colorado cases and hospitalizations steadily increase

Colorado continues to see case counts and hospitalizations rise, while nearly all of the rest of the country is seeing a decrease.

COLORADO, USA — Better protection could certainly help in Colorado right now. Nationally, COVID-19 numbers are on a decline. But in Colorado, health officials say the trends are heading in the wrong direction.

"While we're seeing this increase in Colorado most states in the country are now seeing a decline in cases," Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, State Epidemiologist said.

So far, more than 8,000 Coloradans have died due to this viral disease. Over the last month, cases, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to rise.

“We are certainly seeing more patient. More patients positive. We’re seeing more patients being admitted to the hospital. We clearly are not in the right direction,” said UC Health Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Richard Zane.

Dr. Zane is concerned about where Colorado stands right now. So are state health officials as kids ages 6 to 12 are leading the rise.

"Two weeks ago, we saw a 5% week over week increase," Dr. Herlihy said. "And last week we saw a 16% week over week increase.”



Last weeks' case count is the highest since January. Health officials say multiple weeks of declining cases are needed to get Colorado headed in the right direction. Hospitalizations are another factor.



"Yesterday we had 982 people hospitalized in Colorado with COVID," said Scott Bookman, CDPHE, COVID-19 Incident Commander. "And that is actually the highest we've seen this entire year.”



The majority of the people hospitalized are unvaccinated. But Dr. Zane said because of waning immunity, Colorado is starting to see an increase in vaccinated patients.



That's why he encourages everyone to get the shot.



"We said if we don’t get vaccinated, if we don’t pay attention, this will, happen. It is happening. It’s unequivocal there’s no doubting it," Dr. Zane said. "Whatever fantastical world one might live in this is what’s happening in Colorado right now."