Polis to give update on state's COVID-19 response

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will provide an update Friday afternoon about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's set to speak at 12:30 p.m. and will be joined by Dr. Kit Kieling, who is with Orderly Health, which is a computer software company that works with health-care data.

Friday's update comes as the state works to coordinate the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine with the focus currently on frontline health-care workers and those over 70 years old. Polis said this week that the state would fall in line with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prioritize people 65 and older. He said that would happen in the coming weeks but didn't give specifics.

So far, the rollout of the vaccine has been sluggish. Only about 3% of the Colorado population has received at least one of the two doses needed to reach immunity of about 95%. Health experts have said at least 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.

This week, Polis placed the blame on the federal government and said that the state is only receiving about 70,000 vaccine doses per week and said there are more than 500,000 people in our state in the over 70 age group.

Currently, the state is vaccinating members of Phases 1A and 1B under its prioritization guidelines.