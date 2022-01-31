Some Front Range cities, counties ending mask mandates

Several Denver-area mask mandates will end later this week.

DENVER — Leaders of several Front Range cities and counties are deciding this week on whether to extend or end their mask mandates.

Here's a roundup of where each metro county stands as of Monday evening.

City and County of Denver

Denver will not extend its indoor mask mandate, which ends Thursday. City and county leaders announced the decision Monday.

"Beginning Friday, people will no longer be required under the public health order to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination for entry into a business in Denver," Mayor Michael Hancock said.

The public health order requiring masks to be worn in Denver schools and childcare facilities will remain in place until further notice.

Adams County and Arapahoe County

The Tri-County Health Department board, which covers Adams and Arapahoe counties, voted Monday to let its mask mandates expire Friday.

Boulder County

Boulder County's mask mandate is in place until further notice. The mandate requires masks in public indoor spaces "during periods of Substantial or High Transmission as displayed on the Boulder County Public Health Status Page." Once Boulder County drops into moderate or low transmission for 21 consecutive days, the mask mandate will automatically be rescinded.

City and County of Broomfield

Broomfield's mask mandate is in place through Thursday. There's no word yet on whether it will be extended or allowed to expire.

Douglas County

Douglas County does not have an indoor mask mandate. The Douglas County School District also does not require mask-wearing.

Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Board of Health will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss whether to end the county's indoor mask mandate. That mandate also requires masks in Jefferson County schools.

Larimer County

Larimer County said their indoor mask mandate will expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday, meaning masks will no longer be required starting Saturday.

"LCDHE asks residents to be kind and patient in local businesses and schools, some of which might choose to continue to require masks in their facilities," the county said in a news release.

The Poudre School District said masks are still required in all district facilities.

"We have NOT yet determined what the county's announcement means for PSD's existing protocol requiring masks and will communicate a district decision as soon as possible," the district said in a news release.