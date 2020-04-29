Here are the Colorado cities where face masks are required in essential businesses

There is no statewide order, but local governments are approving their own sets of rules for face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DENVER — While Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has recommended that people wear homemade face masks whenever they interact with others, there is no statewide order mandating it.

Employees at essential businesses like grocery stores are now required to wear face masks, but their customers aren’t.

In a press conference last week, the governor said he would support businesses that choose to enforce masks for patrons.

"I’m also very supportive of businesses implementing policies. We often say, 'No shoes, no shirt, no service.' Well, absolutely. Individual [businesses] can inspire increased customer confidence and safety by saying, 'No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,'" Polis said. "Many other communities are also implementing measures that they’re able to enforce to make sure that customers also wear masks."

Some Colorado cities have taken it upon themselves to order the use of face coverings within their boundaries.

Here’s a list of the places that have done it so far. Watch the video player above for a tutorial about making your own cloth mask.

Aspen

Aspen adopted a rule on Monday night requiring everyone within city limits to wear face masks wherever they interact with other people.

This is both indoors and outdoors, 9NEWS partner The Aspen Times reports.

The rule will be in effect until at least May 27.

A city program has given out 200 masks to area businesses. According to the Aspen Times, 80 of those were homemade. Another 2,000 ski buffs will come to the mountain community in the coming weeks.

Boulder

Boulder’s City Council approved a face mask order on April 28. It went into effect immediately.

Under the order, everyone – including employees, vendors and customers – inside critical businesses is required to wear some form of face covering. Employees who don’t come in contact with the public are not required to do so.

Face coverings are defined as scarves, bandannas or homemade masks that cover the nose and mouth.

Boulder County

After approval of a Public Health “Facial Covering” Order by the Boulder County Board of Health, beginning May 9, every person older than 12 years old will be required to wear a face covering when in public anywhere in Boulder County where social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

Denver

Denver's face mask order goes into effect on May 6.

People are required to wear a face covering while inside or in line for essential businesses, healthcare facilities, and public transportation.

Erie

Erie Mayor Jennifer Carroll extended to all of Erie a Boulder County order requiring face coverings beginning on Saturday, May 9.

The order requires every person over the age of 12 to wear a face-covering anywhere in the town of Erie when they are not maintaining social distancing of 6 feet from any non-household member.

The order is necessary to have consistent requirements throughout Erie because Weld County is not expected to issue an order similar to Boulder County’s, the town said.

Estes Park

Estes Park's town board held a special meeting to approve an ordinance requiring face coverings in public places -- including the downtown area -- until at least June 10.

The Estes Park Trail Gazette said this is aimed at promoting public safety as the mountain community becomes more crowded as statewide stay-at-home orders are lifted and the weather warms up.

Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs was the first city to adopt a mask order near the beginning of the month.

Under the order, masks are required anytime people enter critical businesses where they interact with others.

Like the Wheat Ridge order, it does not require masks for people under the age of 2 or who have a preexisting health condition.

Larimer County

Larimer County's Health Department issued an order requiring face coverings when entering and inside businesses.

This extends to the employees at the businesses as well as all customers over the age of 2 years old.

Lone Tree

The city of Lone Tree will require that all employees and customers inside local businesses wear face masks until May 26.

It is effective beginning on May 8 and will rely on voluntary compliance.

Routt County

Routt County is requiring face masks inside essential businesses, and that all employees self-screen for COVID-19 -- something that includes tracked temperature checks.

Failure to comply with this public health order could come with a $5,000 fine and up to 18 months in jail.

Summit County

Under an April Summit County health order, employees and customers of non-essential businesses are required to wear face coverings, as well as in outdoor spaces where it's impossible to maintain six feet of separation.

Superior

The city of Superior issued an order effective May 4 requiring that everyone inside essential businesses or other public facilities wear face masks.

Wheat Ridge

The Wheat Ridge City Council has approved an order requiring masks in critical businesses from April 27 to May 30. Their order says face coverings are not required for people with medical conditions where masks could hinder breathing.

They’re also not required for children under the age of two.

Wheat Ridge said it is working on a plan to make a limited supply of disposable masks that will be available in critical businesses for people who have forgotten face coverings.