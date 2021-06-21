Colorado College ends mandatory mask requirement

Masks are still "strongly recommended" for those who are unvaccinated.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado College officially dropped its mandatory mask requirement for students and faculty on campus on Monday.

Colorado College announced it was easing coronavirus restrictions last week. That took effect on Monday, June 28 for the beginning of Block B, also known as the summer session.

In a statement from the college, masks are now optional for fully vaccinated CC community members. Masks are still "strongly recommended" for those who are unvaccinated.

Colorado College cites the CDC, which strongly recommends masks for unvaccinated individuals "who are at the greatest risk of becoming infected."

All members of the Colorado College campus community are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or exemption by Aug. 1.

