Polis to give update on Colorado's response to COVID-19, vaccination efforts

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 and vaccination efforts on Tuesday.

Polis will be joined by Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), who will share an update on the state’s modeling.

The press conference is scheduled for noon at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

Polis other state leaders outlined their plan Friday to make sure that the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed equitably. The state hammered home that the vaccine is free for everyone and is available regardless of a person's immigration status.

"That's important because we need to knock down barriers. You get community immunity when 70% is vaccinated," said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE executive director. "Children under 16 cannot be vaccinated, so it's important that every adult who can, does."

Because data show that people of color are less likely to get the vaccine, the state was working with community partners to provide outreach and education in those communities. They were also producing ads in multiple languages and working to provide pop-up clinics in areas where there isn't easy access to a hospital or other medical facility.

As of Friday, Polis said just over 6% of people in Colorado had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Now the focus remains on people over age 70. He said the state was still on track to get 70% of people in that age group vaccinated by the end of February.

On or around March 1, teachers would become eligible to receive the vaccine under the state's plan, Polis said. If more vaccines were received than what is expected in the coming weeks, they could be eligible sooner.

People 65 and older were expected to be added to the group of those eligible, which falls in line with current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

State health officials announced a new hotline Monday to answer COVID-19 vaccine-related questions.

The phone number is 877-268-2926 (CO VAX CO), and the call center was open immediately, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, according to CDPHE officials.