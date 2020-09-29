Gov. Polis, school officials to appear in briefing on COVID-19 response

Polis is slated to begin speaking at 12:30 p.m. Watch live on the video player attached to this article, via the 9NEWS app and on our YouTube channel.

DENVER — Two education officials and a child psychiatrist will join Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) for a live update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Tuesday’s news conference, the governor will be joined by:

Commissioner of Education Dr. Katy Anthes

Aurora Public Schools Superintendent Rico Munn

Dr. Chris Rogers, a child and adolescent psychiatrist who works at the Medical Center of Aurora.

Polis is scheduled to begin speaking at 12:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion. 9NEWS will carry the update on the video player attached to this story, via the 9NEWS app and on our YouTube channel.

This education-focused news conference comes as some districts across the state weigh shifting from online to hybrid and in-person learning models during what has been a unique school year shared by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous districts are using dashboards to track the spread of the coronavirus in their communities as they weigh a return to physical classrooms.

During a previous news conference, Polis and Anthes said they were taking measures to bolster broadband access for students across the state to ensure a more equal playing field during online classes.

Polis has been holding at least two news conferences per week recently, and has covered topics ranging from economic recovery in the Western Slope to the return of some fans to Denver Broncos games.