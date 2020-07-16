Polis to update the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to the pandemic Thursday afternoon.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is scheduled to give an update from the Boettcher Mansion on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday at 12:45 p.m.

During Tuesday's news conference, Polis implored Coloradans to continue to avoid social interactions and to wear masks in an effort to avoid a COVID-19 surge similar to what’s happening in neighboring states.

Polis said he is not enacting a state order that would require residents to wear masks, saying it would be difficult to enforce. This has meant that the responsibility to enact mask mandates has fallen on local governments.

Polis also said he would not enact a statewide order barring visitors or quarantining people entering Colorado from out-of-state – something neighboring New Mexico has done.

The governor said as of Tuesday, he's not considering imposing additional restrictions or closing businesses once again, but that it could happen if cases grow exponentially.

