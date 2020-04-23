Colorado coronavirus latest, April 23: 67,000+ file for unemployment

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.
WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- 10,878 cases, 2,123 hospitalized, 508 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will be in effect until April 26.
- Beginning April 27, Colorado will transition to a 'safer-at-home' order in which some non-critical businesses and retail stores will reopen while maintaining strict social distancing.
- Polis said Coloradans need to wear a face covering when out in public and on April 13 he asked children to decorate face masks and enter into a contest.
- The Colorado labor department said people who are self-employed could begin filing for unemployment on April 20.
Thursday, April 23
CDPHE reports lag in COVID-19 death reporting
There will be large increase in the number of death reported this week related to COVID-19, but largely due to a review of death records, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE).
The agency said epidemiologists began reviewing the cause of death information on death certificates and began entering COVID-19 related deaths into the state’s database if those deaths had not previously been reported to the state.
CDPHE said they anticipate an increase of about 130 in the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Colorado this week.
The increase is not because those people died this week, but because their deaths have just now been recorded in the state system.
67,334 filed for unemployment in Colorado last week
67,334 people filed for unemployment between April 12 and April 18, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced.
That number is a significant reduction from the previous week ending on April 11 when 104,217 filed for unemployment, CDLE said.
More than 279,199 claims have been filed in the past four weeks, according to CDLE.
CDLE reports $74.1 million in benefits were paid out in the week ending April 18, up from the $62 million paid the previous week, and the $29.8 million paid out in the week ending on April 4.
Top 5 industries with highest claims:
- Accommodation and Food Services: 12,967
- Retail Trade: 10,295
- Healthcare and Social Service: 8,932
- Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 3,893
- Other Services: 3,781
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 10,878 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 508 people have died. Of the 10,878 who tested positive for the disease, 2,123 have been hospitalized.
According to CDPHE, 50,645 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 123 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 2,071
- Arapahoe: 1,717
- Weld: 1,237
- Jefferson: 1,064
- Adams: 1,033
- El Paso: 774
- Eagle: 488
- Douglas: 392
- Boulder: 417
- Larimer: 266
- Morgan: 202
- Gunnison: 121
- Broomfield: 110
- Pueblo: 107
- Summit: 88
- Montrose: 82
- Garfield: 71
- Pitkin:57
- La Plata: 53
- Routt: 52
- Chaffee: 55
- Mesa: 37
- Delta: 25
- Teller: 25
- Elbert: 24
- Logan: 24
- Kit Carson: 18
- San Miguel: 17
- Montezuma: 13
- Clear Creek: 11
- Fremont: 19
- Baca: 10
- Alamosa: 9
- Lake: 9
- Archuleta: 9
- Rio Grande: 7
- Otero: 7
- Park: 6
- Moffat: 6
- Washington: 6
- Ouray: 5
- Phillips: 5
- Grand: 5
- Saguache: 3
- Costilla: 3
- Las Animas: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Yuma: 4
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Crowley: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Huerfano: 1
- Unknown or pending: 95
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
