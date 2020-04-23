Colorado coronavirus latest, April 23: Transition to 'safer-at-home' order begins on Monday

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Thursday, April 23

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 10,878 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 508 people have died. Of the 10,878 who tested positive for the disease, 2,123 have been hospitalized.

According to CDPHE, 50,645 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 123 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,071

Arapahoe: 1,717

Weld: 1,237

Jefferson: 1,064

Adams: 1,033

El Paso: 774

Eagle: 488

Douglas: 392

Boulder: 417

Larimer: 266

Morgan: 202

Gunnison: 121

Broomfield: 110

Pueblo: 107

Summit: 88

Montrose: 82

Garfield: 71

Pitkin:57

La Plata: 53

Routt: 52

Chaffee: 55

Mesa: 37

Delta: 25

Teller: 25

Elbert: 24

Logan: 24

Kit Carson: 18

San Miguel: 17

Montezuma: 13

Clear Creek: 11

Fremont: 19

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 9

Lake: 9

Archuleta: 9

Rio Grande: 7

Otero: 7

Park: 6

Moffat: 6

Washington: 6

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Grand: 5

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Yuma: 4

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 1

Unknown or pending: 95