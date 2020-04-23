x
Colorado coronavirus latest, April 23: Transition to 'safer-at-home' order begins on Monday

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Click here to read updates from April 22.

Thursday, April 23

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 10,878 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 508 people have died. Of the 10,878 who tested positive for the disease, 2,123 have been hospitalized. 

According to CDPHE, 50,645 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 123 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

See the latest numbers from the state health department.

  • Denver: 2,071
  • Arapahoe: 1,717
  • Weld: 1,237
  • Jefferson: 1,064
  • Adams: 1,033
  • El Paso: 774
  • Eagle: 488
  • Douglas: 392
  • Boulder: 417
  • Larimer: 266
  • Morgan: 202
  • Gunnison: 121
  • Broomfield: 110
  • Pueblo: 107
  • Summit: 88
  • Montrose: 82
  • Garfield: 71
  • Pitkin:57
  • La Plata: 53
  • Routt: 52
  • Chaffee: 55
  • Mesa: 37
  • Delta: 25
  • Teller: 25
  • Elbert: 24
  • Logan: 24
  • Kit Carson: 18
  • San Miguel: 17
  • Montezuma: 13
  • Clear Creek: 11
  • Fremont: 19
  • Baca: 10
  • Alamosa: 9
  • Lake: 9
  • Archuleta: 9
  • Rio Grande: 7
  • Otero: 7
  • Park: 6
  • Moffat: 6
  • Washington: 6
  • Ouray: 5
  • Phillips: 5
  • Grand: 5
  • Saguache: 3
  • Costilla: 3
  • Las Animas: 3
  • Hinsdale: 3
  • Lincoln: 3
  • Yuma: 4
  • Mineral: 2
  • Custer: 2
  • Crowley: 2
  • Rio Blanco: 1
  • Huerfano: 1
  • Unknown or pending: 95

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

