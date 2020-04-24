Colorado coronavirus latest, April 24: Aurora Walmart ordered to close after 3 COVID-19 deaths

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.
Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.
WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- 11,262 cases, 2,237 hospitalized, 552 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will be in effect until April 26.
- Denver extended its stay-at-home order to at least May 8.
- Several counties have extended — or are considering extending — stay-at-home orders past April 26.
- Beginning April 27, Colorado will transition to a 'safer-at-home' order in which some non-critical businesses and retail stores will reopen while maintaining strict social distancing.
- Polis said Coloradans need to wear a face covering when out in public.
- The Colorado labor department said people who are self-employed could begin filing for unemployment on April 20.
- A Walmart in Aurora was ordered to close after three people died from COVID-19.
Friday, April 24
Bike-To-Work Day rescheduled
The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) announced Bike-To-Work Day has been rescheduled.
Bike-To-Work Day typically takes place on the third Wednesday of June, which would have been June 17 this year. It is now rescheduled for Sept. 22.
The event attracts more than 30,000 participants in the Denver region, making it the second largest Bike-To-Work event in the U.S, according to DRCOG .
Registration for Bike-To-Work Day will open in August. You can register here.
Counties extend stay-at-home orders; others considering it
Counties like Denver and Jefferson have already extended their stay-at-home orders even as the state transitions to safer-at-home.
Other counties, like Douglas, Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder and Broomfield, are still considering it and will likely have updates by April 27.
FULL LIST OF COUNTIES: Counties extend stay-at-home orders as state transitions to safer-at-home
Denver extending stay-at-home order
The city of Denver is extending its stay-at-home order to May 8 and is attempting to expand its testing capacity for COVID-19 to 1,000 per day, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Friday.
“I’ve said this before: I’m going to err on the side of saving lives,” Hancock said.
Bob McDonald, the executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, said the city will work in partnership with Denver Health to expand testing to 1,000 a day.
“We have built out and identified a workforce of over 100 people that we hope to train and will train in the next couple weeks in preparation for that,” McDonald said.
FULL STORY: Denver extends stay-at-home order to May 8, hopes to expand testing capacity to 1,000 per day
Aurora Walmart ordered to close after three COVID-19 deaths
The Tri-County Health Department ordered the Walmart Supercenter at 14000 E. Exposition Ave. in Aurora to close after a 72-year-old employee, her 63-year-old husband and a 69-year-old contracted security guard died of COVID-19, according to a release from the health department.
There are an additional six confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees and three suspected cases, the release said.
“We are extremely saddened by this news and offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the three people we lost,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. “These deaths underscore the severity of the highly-contagious coronavirus, and the need for diligent safety precautions to prevent any further spread, including the wearing of masks."
The release said the health department issued an "Order to Close" this afternoon following a series of complaints from employees and shoppers regarding a lack of social distancing, too many people in the store at once, and employees not wearing masks.
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 11,262 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 552 people have died. Of the 11,262 who tested positive for the disease, 2,237 have been hospitalized.
According to CDPHE, 52,324 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 130 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 2,071
- Arapahoe: 1,824
- Weld: 1,263
- Adams: 1,082
- Jefferson: 1,075
- El Paso: 798
- Eagle: 489
- Boulder : 426
- Douglas: 399
- Larimer: 274
- Morgan: 214
- Gunnison: 121
- Broomfield: 113
- Pueblo: 108
- Summit: 89
- Montrose: 82
- Garfield: 74
- Pitkin:57
- La Plata: 55
- Chaffee: 55
- Routt: 52
- Mesa: 37
- Elbert 26
- Delta: 25
- Teller: 25
- Logan: 24
- Fremont: 19
- Kit Carson: 18
- San Miguel: 17
- Montezuma: 15
- Clear Creek: 12
- Baca: 10
- Lake: 10
- Alamosa: 9
- Archuleta: 8
- Rio Grande: 7
- Otero: 7
- Park: 6
- Moffat: 6
- Washington: 6
- Ouray: 5
- Phillips: 5
- Grand: 5
- Yuma: 5
- Saguache: 3
- Costilla: 3
- Las Animas: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Crowley: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Huerfano: 1
- Unknown or pending: 108
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus