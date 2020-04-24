Colorado coronavirus latest, April 24: Aurora Walmart ordered to close after 3 COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Friday, April 24

Bike-To-Work Day rescheduled

The Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) announced Bike-To-Work Day has been rescheduled.

Bike-To-Work Day typically takes place on the third Wednesday of June, which would have been June 17 this year. It is now rescheduled for Sept. 22.

The event attracts more than 30,000 participants in the Denver region, making it the second largest Bike-To-Work event in the U.S, according to DRCOG .

Registration for Bike-To-Work Day will open in August. You can register here.

Counties extend stay-at-home orders; others considering it

Counties like Denver and Jefferson have already extended their stay-at-home orders even as the state transitions to safer-at-home.

Other counties, like Douglas, Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder and Broomfield, are still considering it and will likely have updates by April 27.

FULL LIST OF COUNTIES: Counties extend stay-at-home orders as state transitions to safer-at-home

Denver extending stay-at-home order

The city of Denver is extending its stay-at-home order to May 8 and is attempting to expand its testing capacity for COVID-19 to 1,000 per day, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Friday.

“I’ve said this before: I’m going to err on the side of saving lives,” Hancock said.

Bob McDonald, the executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, said the city will work in partnership with Denver Health to expand testing to 1,000 a day.

“We have built out and identified a workforce of over 100 people that we hope to train and will train in the next couple weeks in preparation for that,” McDonald said.

Aurora Walmart ordered to close after three COVID-19 deaths

The Tri-County Health Department ordered the Walmart Supercenter at 14000 E. Exposition Ave. in Aurora to close after a 72-year-old employee, her 63-year-old husband and a 69-year-old contracted security guard died of COVID-19, according to a release from the health department.

There are an additional six confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees and three suspected cases, the release said.

“We are extremely saddened by this news and offer our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the three people we lost,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. “These deaths underscore the severity of the highly-contagious coronavirus, and the need for diligent safety precautions to prevent any further spread, including the wearing of masks."

The release said the health department issued an "Order to Close" this afternoon following a series of complaints from employees and shoppers regarding a lack of social distancing, too many people in the store at once, and employees not wearing masks.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 11,262 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 552 people have died. Of the 11,262 who tested positive for the disease, 2,237 have been hospitalized.

According to CDPHE, 52,324 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 130 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,071

Arapahoe: 1,824

Weld: 1,263

Adams: 1,082

Jefferson: 1,075

El Paso: 798

El Paso: 798 Eagle: 489

Boulder : 426

Douglas: 399

Larimer: 274

Morgan: 214

Gunnison: 121

Broomfield: 113

Pueblo: 108

Summit: 89

Montrose: 82

Garfield: 74

Pitkin:57

La Plata: 55

Chaffee: 55

Routt: 52

Mesa: 37

Mesa: 37 Elbert 26

Delta: 25

Teller: 25

Logan: 24

Fremont: 19

Kit Carson: 18

San Miguel: 17

San Miguel: 17 Montezuma: 15

Clear Creek: 12

Baca: 10

Lake: 10

Alamosa: 9

Archuleta: 8

Archuleta: 8 Rio Grande: 7

Otero: 7

Park: 6

Moffat: 6

Washington: 6

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Grand: 5

Yuma: 5

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 1

Unknown or pending: 108