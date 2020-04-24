x
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Colorado coronavirus latest, April 24: Denver to officially extend stay-at-home order

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

April 23.

Friday, April 24

Denver extending stay-at-home order

Denver will officially announce Friday morning that the city's stay-at-home order will extend through at least May 8. A press conference is planned for 10 a.m. When it begins 9NEWS will carry it live through the 9NEWS app.

Click/tap here to read more here

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 11,262 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 552 people have died. Of the 11,262 who tested positive for the disease, 2,237 have been hospitalized. 

According to CDPHE, 52,324 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 130 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

See the latest numbers from the state health department.

  • Denver: 2,071
  • Arapahoe: 1,824
  • Weld: 1,263
  • Adams: 1,082
  • Jefferson: 1,075
  • El Paso: 798
  • Eagle: 489
  • Boulder : 426
  • Douglas: 399
  • Larimer: 274
  • Morgan: 214
  • Gunnison: 121
  • Broomfield: 113
  • Pueblo: 108
  • Summit: 89
  • Montrose: 82
  • Garfield: 74
  • Pitkin:57
  • La Plata: 55
  • Chaffee: 55
  • Routt: 52
  • Mesa: 37
  • Elbert 26
  • Delta: 25
  • Teller: 25
  • Logan: 24
  • Fremont: 19
  • Kit Carson: 18
  • San Miguel: 17
  • Montezuma: 15
  • Clear Creek: 12
  • Baca: 10
  • Lake: 10
  • Alamosa: 9
  • Archuleta: 8
  • Rio Grande: 7
  • Otero: 7
  • Park: 6
  • Moffat: 6
  • Washington: 6
  • Ouray: 5
  • Phillips: 5
  • Grand: 5
  • Yuma: 5
  • Saguache: 3
  • Costilla: 3
  • Las Animas: 3
  • Hinsdale: 3
  • Lincoln: 3
  • Mineral: 2
  • Custer: 2
  • Crowley: 2
  • Rio Blanco: 1
  • Huerfano: 1
  • Unknown or pending: 108

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

