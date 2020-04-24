Colorado coronavirus latest, April 24: Denver to officially extend stay-at-home order

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.
- 11,262 cases, 2,237 hospitalized, 552 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will be in effect until April 26.
- Beginning April 27, Colorado will transition to a 'safer-at-home' order in which some non-critical businesses and retail stores will reopen while maintaining strict social distancing.
- Polis said Coloradans need to wear a face covering when out in public.
- The Colorado labor department said people who are self-employed could begin filing for unemployment on April 20.
Friday, April 24
Denver extending stay-at-home order
Denver will officially announce Friday morning that the city's stay-at-home order will extend through at least May 8. A press conference is planned for 10 a.m. When it begins 9NEWS will carry it live through the 9NEWS app.
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 11,262 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 552 people have died. Of the 11,262 who tested positive for the disease, 2,237 have been hospitalized.
According to CDPHE, 52,324 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 130 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 2,071
- Arapahoe: 1,824
- Weld: 1,263
- Adams: 1,082
- Jefferson: 1,075
- El Paso: 798
- Eagle: 489
- Boulder : 426
- Douglas: 399
- Larimer: 274
- Morgan: 214
- Gunnison: 121
- Broomfield: 113
- Pueblo: 108
- Summit: 89
- Montrose: 82
- Garfield: 74
- Pitkin:57
- La Plata: 55
- Chaffee: 55
- Routt: 52
- Mesa: 37
- Elbert 26
- Delta: 25
- Teller: 25
- Logan: 24
- Fremont: 19
- Kit Carson: 18
- San Miguel: 17
- Montezuma: 15
- Clear Creek: 12
- Baca: 10
- Lake: 10
- Alamosa: 9
- Archuleta: 8
- Rio Grande: 7
- Otero: 7
- Park: 6
- Moffat: 6
- Washington: 6
- Ouray: 5
- Phillips: 5
- Grand: 5
- Yuma: 5
- Saguache: 3
- Costilla: 3
- Las Animas: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Crowley: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Huerfano: 1
- Unknown or pending: 108
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
