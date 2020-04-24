Colorado coronavirus latest, April 24: Denver to officially extend stay-at-home order

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Friday, April 24

Denver extending stay-at-home order

Denver will officially announce Friday morning that the city's stay-at-home order will extend through at least May 8. A press conference is planned for 10 a.m. When it begins 9NEWS will carry it live through the 9NEWS app.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 11,262 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 552 people have died. Of the 11,262 who tested positive for the disease, 2,237 have been hospitalized.

According to CDPHE, 52,324 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 130 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,071

Arapahoe: 1,824

Weld: 1,263

Adams: 1,082

Jefferson: 1,075

El Paso: 798

Boulder : 426

Douglas: 399

Larimer: 274

Morgan: 214

Gunnison: 121

Broomfield: 113

Pueblo: 108

Summit: 89

Montrose: 82

Garfield: 74

Pitkin:57

La Plata: 55

Chaffee: 55

Routt: 52

Mesa: 37

Delta: 25

Teller: 25

Logan: 24

Fremont: 19

Kit Carson: 18

San Miguel: 17

Clear Creek: 12

Baca: 10

Lake: 10

Alamosa: 9

Archuleta: 8

Otero: 7

Park: 6

Moffat: 6

Washington: 6

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Grand: 5

Yuma: 5

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 1

Unknown or pending: 108