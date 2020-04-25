Colorado coronavirus latest, April 25: 900 tested at three long-term care facilities

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Saturday, April 25

Testing results released for three long-term care facilities

Nearly 900 residents and staff were tested at three long-term care facilities on the Front Range as part of the state's effort to find previously unknown infections at such facilities, according to a news release Saturday.

The Colorado State Joint Information Center said that the testing on April 19 resulted in 20 positive or presumed positive results, with some results pending.

More information on the facilities that were tested, including their names and locations, was not released.

The testing sites were chosen based on their size and that they hadn't seen an outbreak of COVID-19. About 40 percent of Colorado's deaths from COVID-19 have been associated with long-term care facilities.

"Having this information early has provided much-needed time for these facilities to react quickly in implementing appropriate infection prevention practices to limit the further spread of infection," the news release says.

The testing was initiated by the Unified Command Center and supported by members of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado State Patrol, and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 12,256 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 674 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,366 have been hospitalized.

Currently, 866 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 72 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 56,789 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 134 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,385

Arapahoe: 2,030

Weld: 1,353

Adams: 1,252

Jefferson: 1,157

El Paso: 853

El Paso: 853 Eagle: 506

Boulder : 470

Douglas: 414

Larimer: 291

Morgan: 232

Gunnison: 123

Broomfield: 126

Pueblo: 116

Summit: 97

Montrose: 83

Garfield: 81

Pitkin: 59

La Plata: 56

Chaffee: 66

Routt: 52

Mesa: 37

Mesa: 37 Elbert: 27

Delta: 26

Teller: 26

Logan: 31

Fremont: 19

Kit Carson: 19

San Miguel: 17

San Miguel: 17 Montezuma: 15

Clear Creek: 13

Baca: 10

Lake: 12

Alamosa: 10

Archuleta: 8

Archuleta: 8 Rio Grande: 7

Otero: 8

Park: 7

Moffat: 6

Washington: 6

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Grand: 5

Yuma: 6

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 1

Unknown or pending: 103