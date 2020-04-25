Colorado coronavirus latest, April 25: Free testing site in Weld County through Tuesday

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Saturday, April 25

State holds free testing site in Weld County

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is conducting targeted testing for COVID-19 in Weld County, the state Joint Operation Center said Saturday in a news release.

The testing, coordinated by the state Emergency Operations Center and the Colorado National Guard, started Friday and will go through Tuesday at Island Grove Regional Park, 501 N. 14th Ave., Greeley. The testing will start at 10 a.m. every day and end when 300 samples have been collected.

Testing is free and open to any Weld County resident with symptoms of COVID-19. The majority of the testing is being done through drive-up lanes, though there is a walk-thru lane for those not in a vehicle. No appointment or doctor's note is required. An ID card is recommended but not required.

Polis praises county decisions on stay-at-home

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released a statement Saturday praising counties that have extended their state-at-home orders, as well as those whose "thoughtful work" has made it possible to reduce restrictions on residents.

The statewide stay-at-home order will remain in effect through Sunday and then will transition to a safer-at-home order; however, several counties have extended their own stay-at-home orders through at least May 8.

Polis' full statement is below:

“Colorado has a proud tradition of responsible local control and what works for Denver that has had over 2,300 cases, with the number of positive cases increasing from the day before, may not be the same solution for Bent County that has zero detected cases so far. I applaud the leadership of areas of our state that have extended their stay at home orders to thoughtfully take the time needed to implement and enforce safer at home safety regulations. I also applaud the thoughtful work in several counties that are fortunate enough to be able to reduce restrictions thanks to their work in addressing the public health situation. All Coloradans are united in our shared effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

Testing results released for three long-term care facilities

Nearly 900 residents and staff were tested at three long-term care facilities on the Front Range as part of the state's effort to find previously unknown infections at such facilities, according to a news release Saturday.

The Colorado State Joint Information Center said that the testing on April 19 resulted in 20 positive or presumed positive results, with some results pending.

More information on the facilities that were tested, including their names and locations, was not released.

The testing sites were chosen based on their size and that they hadn't seen an outbreak of COVID-19. About 40 percent of Colorado's deaths from COVID-19 have been associated with long-term care facilities.

"Having this information early has provided much-needed time for these facilities to react quickly in implementing appropriate infection prevention practices to limit the further spread of infection," the news release says.

The testing was initiated by the Unified Command Center and supported by members of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado State Patrol, and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 12,256 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 674 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,366 have been hospitalized.

Currently, 866 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 72 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 56,789 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 134 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,385

Arapahoe: 2,030

Weld: 1,353

Adams: 1,252

Jefferson: 1,157

El Paso: 853

El Paso: 853

Boulder : 470

Douglas: 414

Larimer: 291

Morgan: 232

Gunnison: 123

Broomfield: 126

Pueblo: 116

Summit: 97

Montrose: 83

Garfield: 81

Pitkin: 59

La Plata: 56

Chaffee: 66

Routt: 52

Mesa: 37

Mesa: 37

Delta: 26

Teller: 26

Logan: 31

Fremont: 19

Kit Carson: 19

San Miguel: 17

San Miguel: 17

Clear Creek: 13

Baca: 10

Lake: 12

Alamosa: 10

Archuleta: 8

Archuleta: 8

Otero: 8

Park: 7

Moffat: 6

Washington: 6

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Grand: 5

Yuma: 6

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 1

Unknown or pending: 103