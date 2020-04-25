Colorado coronavirus latest, April 25: Polis praises county decisions on stay-at-home order

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.
Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.
WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- 12,256 cases, 2,366 hospitalized, 674 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will be in effect until April 26.
- Beginning Monday, April 27, Colorado will transition to a "safer-at-home" order in which some non-critical businesses and retail stores will reopen while maintaining strict social distancing. Polis said he said he will hold a news conference on April 27 to discuss the new guidelines in detail.
- Denver extended its stay-at-home order to at least May 8.
- Several counties have extended — or are considering extending — stay-at-home orders past April 26.
Saturday, April 25
Polis praises county decisions on stay-at-home
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released a statement Saturday praising counties that have extended their state-at-home orders, as well as those whose "thoughtful work" has made it possible to reduce restrictions on residents.
The statewide stay-at-home order will remain in effect through Sunday and then will transition to a safer-at-home order; however, several counties have extended their own stay-at-home orders through at least May 8.
Polis' full statement is below:
“Colorado has a proud tradition of responsible local control and what works for Denver that has had over 2,300 cases, with the number of positive cases increasing from the day before, may not be the same solution for Bent County that has zero detected cases so far. I applaud the leadership of areas of our state that have extended their stay at home orders to thoughtfully take the time needed to implement and enforce safer at home safety regulations. I also applaud the thoughtful work in several counties that are fortunate enough to be able to reduce restrictions thanks to their work in addressing the public health situation. All Coloradans are united in our shared effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19."
Testing results released for three long-term care facilities
Nearly 900 residents and staff were tested at three long-term care facilities on the Front Range as part of the state's effort to find previously unknown infections at such facilities, according to a news release Saturday.
The Colorado State Joint Information Center said that the testing on April 19 resulted in 20 positive or presumed positive results, with some results pending.
More information on the facilities that were tested, including their names and locations, was not released.
The testing sites were chosen based on their size and that they hadn't seen an outbreak of COVID-19. About 40 percent of Colorado's deaths from COVID-19 have been associated with long-term care facilities.
"Having this information early has provided much-needed time for these facilities to react quickly in implementing appropriate infection prevention practices to limit the further spread of infection," the news release says.
The testing was initiated by the Unified Command Center and supported by members of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado State Patrol, and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 12,256 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 674 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,366 have been hospitalized.
Currently, 866 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 72 patients have been transferred or discharged.
According to CDPHE, 56,789 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 134 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 2,385
- Arapahoe: 2,030
- Weld: 1,353
- Adams: 1,252
- Jefferson: 1,157
- El Paso: 853
- Eagle: 506
- Boulder : 470
- Douglas: 414
- Larimer: 291
- Morgan: 232
- Gunnison: 123
- Broomfield: 126
- Pueblo: 116
- Summit: 97
- Montrose: 83
- Garfield: 81
- Pitkin: 59
- La Plata: 56
- Chaffee: 66
- Routt: 52
- Mesa: 37
- Elbert: 27
- Delta: 26
- Teller: 26
- Logan: 31
- Fremont: 19
- Kit Carson: 19
- San Miguel: 17
- Montezuma: 15
- Clear Creek: 13
- Baca: 10
- Lake: 12
- Alamosa: 10
- Archuleta: 8
- Rio Grande: 7
- Otero: 8
- Park: 7
- Moffat: 6
- Washington: 6
- Ouray: 5
- Phillips: 5
- Grand: 5
- Yuma: 6
- Saguache: 3
- Costilla: 3
- Las Animas: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Crowley: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Huerfano: 1
- Unknown or pending: 103
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
