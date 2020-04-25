Colorado coronavirus latest, April 25

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Saturday, April 25

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 12,256 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 674 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,366 have been hospitalized.

Currently, 866 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 72 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 56,789 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 134 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,385

Arapahoe: 2,030

Weld: 1,353

Adams: 1,252

Jefferson: 1,157

El Paso: 853

Boulder : 470

Douglas: 414

Larimer: 291

Morgan: 232

Gunnison: 123

Broomfield: 126

Pueblo: 116

Summit: 97

Montrose: 83

Garfield: 81

Pitkin: 59

La Plata: 56

Chaffee: 66

Routt: 52

Mesa: 37

Delta: 26

Teller: 26

Logan: 31

Fremont: 19

Kit Carson: 19

San Miguel: 17

Clear Creek: 13

Baca: 10

Lake: 12

Alamosa: 10

Archuleta: 8

Otero: 8

Park: 7

Moffat: 6

Washington: 6

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Grand: 5

Yuma: 6

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 1

Unknown or pending: 103