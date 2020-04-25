Colorado coronavirus latest, April 25

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.
WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- 12,256 cases, 2,366 hospitalized, 674 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order that will be in effect until April 26.
- Beginning Monday, April 27, Colorado will transition to a "safer-at-home" order in which some non-critical businesses and retail stores will reopen while maintaining strict social distancing. Polis said he said he will hold a news conference on April 27 to discuss the new guidelines in detail.
- Denver extended its stay-at-home order to at least May 8.
- Several counties have extended — or are considering extending — stay-at-home orders past April 26.
Saturday, April 25
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 12,256 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 674 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,366 have been hospitalized.
Currently, 866 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 72 patients have been transferred or discharged.
According to CDPHE, 56,789 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 134 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 2,385
- Arapahoe: 2,030
- Weld: 1,353
- Adams: 1,252
- Jefferson: 1,157
- El Paso: 853
- Eagle: 506
- Boulder : 470
- Douglas: 414
- Larimer: 291
- Morgan: 232
- Gunnison: 123
- Broomfield: 126
- Pueblo: 116
- Summit: 97
- Montrose: 83
- Garfield: 81
- Pitkin: 59
- La Plata: 56
- Chaffee: 66
- Routt: 52
- Mesa: 37
- Elbert: 27
- Delta: 26
- Teller: 26
- Logan: 31
- Fremont: 19
- Kit Carson: 19
- San Miguel: 17
- Montezuma: 15
- Clear Creek: 13
- Baca: 10
- Lake: 12
- Alamosa: 10
- Archuleta: 8
- Rio Grande: 7
- Otero: 8
- Park: 7
- Moffat: 6
- Washington: 6
- Ouray: 5
- Phillips: 5
- Grand: 5
- Yuma: 6
- Saguache: 3
- Costilla: 3
- Las Animas: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Crowley: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Huerfano: 1
- Unknown or pending: 103
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
