Colorado coronavirus latest, April 26: Aurora Walmart allowed to reopen

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Sunday, April 26

Colorado announces eight more deaths, 473 new cases on Sunday

Eight more deaths and 473 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Sunday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

CDPHE also announced 28 more hospitalizations and two more outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

In Colorado, 13,441 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 680 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,438 have been hospitalized.

According to CDPHE, 63,274 people have been tested and 57 counties are reporting cases. There have been 143 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Aurora Walmart allowed to reopen

The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) gave the Walmart Supercenter at 14000 East Exposition Avenue in Aurora permission to reopen Sunday after ordering it to close Friday over coronavirus concerns.

The store was ordered to close after the deaths of an employee, her husband, and a contractor of COVID-19. There are also 11 additional confirmed cases linked to the outbreak, TCHD said.

TCHD said the store has been cleaned and disinfected, has good social distancing measures, signage throughout the store, enhanced metering of shoppers into the store, one-way traffic through aisles, employee communication systems, usage of masks, and a robust employee illness screening and reporting process utilizing tools provided by the health department.

“The store’s management and staff have taken this very seriously and have good safety and health measures in place,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department.

TCHD received a series of complaints from employees and shoppers regarding a lack of social distancing, too many people in the store at once, and employees not wearing masks or face coverings, according to the release.

Weld County health-care leaders push for staged plan for reopening

The presidents and CEOS of several hospitals and medical facilities in Weld County have written a letter to county leaders that pushes for a more measured approach to reopening the economy after the stay-at-home order.

The letter, which is dated Saturday, April 25, and addressed to the Weld County Board of Commissioners, expresses concern with the the county's "safer-at-work" plan, which would allow for a faster reopening for all businesses. The county's guidelines still include limiting groups to 10 people and keeping 6 feet between individuals.

County health-care leaders say in the letter that the threat from COVID-19 must be further mitigated before the economy can be fully reopened.

"Opening too soon or without a staged plan will negate the community, individuals, and businesses' hard sacrifices to-date and lead to widespread, severe illness that our health care system cannot handle," the letter says. "The resulting deaths will be tragic. The resulting strain on health care will be overwhelming."

The letter is signed by leaders for Banner Health, Poudre Valley Hospital, UC Health Greeley Hospital, Sunrise Community Health and Salud Family Health Centers.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

Denver: 2,538

Arapahoe: 2,160

Weld: 1,469

Adams: 1,348

Jefferson: 1,265

El Paso: 867

Eagle: 533

Boulder : 500

Douglas: 439

Larimer: 312

Morgan: 259

Logan: 248

Gunnison: 158

Broomfield: 139

Pueblo: 131

Summit: 105

Montrose: 90

Garfield: 87

Chaffee: 66

Pitkin:61

La Plata: 59

Routt: 54

Mesa: 38

Elbert: 27

Delta: 27

Teller: 27

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 20

San Miguel: 19

Lake: 17

Montezuma: 15

Clear Creek: 13

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 10

Archuleta: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Otero: 8

Park: 7

Moffat: 6

Washington: 6

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Grand: 5

Yuma: 6

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 4

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 2

Unknown or pending: 98