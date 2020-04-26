Colorado coronavirus latest, April 26

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Sunday, April 26

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 12,968 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 672 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,410 have been hospitalized.

Currently, 866 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 72 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 59,791 people have been tested and 57 counties are reporting cases. There have been 141 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,487

Arapahoe: 2,083

Weld: 1,430

Adams: 1,302

Jefferson: 1,236

El Paso: 862

Eagle: 512

Boulder : 497

Douglas: 425

Larimer: 303

Morgan: 249

Gunnison: 151

Broomfield: 135

Pueblo: 121

Summit: 97

Montrose: 87

Garfield: 83

Pitkin: 59

La Plata: 59

Chaffee: 65

Routt: 52

Mesa: 38

Elbert: 27

Delta: 26

Teller: 27

Logan: 213

Fremont: 20

Kit Carson: 19

San Miguel: 17

Montezuma: 15

Clear Creek: 13

Baca: 10

Lake: 16

Alamosa: 10

Archuleta: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Otero: 8

Park: 7

Moffat: 6

Washington: 6

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Grand: 5

Yuma: 6

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 4

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 2

Unknown or pending: 131