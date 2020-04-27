Colorado coronavirus latest, April 27: Leprino Foods closes Fort Morgan plant after employees test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Monday, April 27

Leprino Foods closes for a minimum of 5 days after employees test positive for COVID-19

Leprino Foods has shut down its food processing plant in Fort Morgan for at least the next five days after a high number of employees who work there, many who were asymptomatic, tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the company said.

"We feel this extreme measure is necessary and important for the safety and health of our employees," the spokesperson said.

During the closure, Leprino Foods said the following actions will be taken:

A deep cleaning of the entire facility

Continued COVID-19 testing of all Fort Morgan employees who have not already been tested.

Employees who would otherwise have been able to work will be paid during this closure

Employees at high risk due to age (age 65 or above) will remain out of the workforce with pay until further notice

During the COVID-19 situation, Leprino Foods said it has enhanced sanitation processes and instituted a number of other protocols, including temperature check requirements when entering the facility and increased PPE requirements for workers.

Colorado joins Western States Pact in fight against COVID-19

Colorado is joining California, Oregon, Washington and Nevada in the Western States Pact -- a group of governors from western states with a shared vision in fighting COVID-19, the governor's office announced Monday.

“Coloradans are working together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and have important information to share with and to gain from other states," Gov Polis said. "I’m thrilled Colorado is joining the Western States Pact. There’s no silver bullet that will solve this pandemic until there is a cure so we must have a multifaceted and bold approach in order to slow the spread of the virus, to keep our people safe and help our economy rebound.”

Under the pact, governors agree to be guided by health outcomes and science when making decisions related to COVID-19. According to the governor's office, these are the three guiding principles of the pact:

The health of residents comes first. As home to nearly one in five Americans and gateway to the rest of the world, the West Coast has an outsized stake in controlling and ultimately defeating COVID-19.

As home to nearly one in five Americans and gateway to the rest of the world, the West Coast has an outsized stake in controlling and ultimately defeating COVID-19. Health outcomes and science to guide decisions . States need to see a decline in the rate of spread of the virus before large-scale reopening, and will be working in coordination to identify the best metrics to guide this.

. States need to see a decline in the rate of spread of the virus before large-scale reopening, and will be working in coordination to identify the best metrics to guide this. Only effective by working together. Each state will work with its local leaders and communities within its borders to understand what’s happening on the ground and adhere to our agreed upon approach.

Denver PrideFest to move online to prevent spread of COVID-19

Denver's annual PrideFest parade and festival will move to a virtual celebration this summer due to limits on large public gatherings in the city of Denver, organizer announced Monday.

“Although we will miss the energy of an in-person gathering, protecting the safety and health of the attendees, staff and volunteers who make PrideFest so special is paramount," said Rex Fuller, CEO of The Center on Colfax. "Instead of just cancelling Pride, which means so much to so many, we are working hard to create a variety of opportunities for our community to connect and celebrate virtually,” Fuller said.

Organizers are working to put on a virtual parade, a virtual 5k and other virtual entertainment for the 45th annual event which typically draws thousands to Denver's Civic Center Park.

The Center said it hopes to raise $100,000 through its virtual celebration, about 10 percent of the annual revenue the event generates.

Colorado's 'safer at home' executive order went into effect on Monday

The "safer at home" executive order, released Sunday by Gov. Jared Polis, outlines a new level in Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes a more sustainable way of living for Coloradans while slowing the spread of the virus and allowing more Coloradans to return to work, the governor's office said.

It went into effect on April 27 and is tentatively set to expire 30 days from then.

Coloradans should continue staying home as much as possible. The order directs vulnerable populations, including seniors, to continue staying home, only leaving when absolutely necessary.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 12,968 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 672 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,410 have been hospitalized.

Currently, 866 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 72 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 59,791 people have been tested and 57 counties are reporting cases. There have been 141 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,538

Arapahoe: 2,160

Weld: 1,469

Adams: 1,348

Jefferson: 1,265

El Paso: 867

Boulder : 500

Douglas: 439

Larimer: 312

Morgan: 259

Logan: 248

Gunnison: 158

Broomfield: 139

Pueblo: 131

Summit: 105

Montrose: 90

Garfield: 87

Chaffee: 66

Pitkin:61

La Plata: 59

Routt: 54

Mesa: 38

Delta: 27

Teller: 27

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 20

San Miguel: 19

Montezuma: 15

Clear Creek: 13

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 10

Archuleta: 8

Otero: 8

Park: 7

Moffat: 6

Washington: 6

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Grand: 5

Yuma: 6

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 4

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 2

Unknown or pending: 98