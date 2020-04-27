Colorado coronavirus latest, April 27: 'Safer at Home' executive order goes into effect Monday

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.
WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- 13,441 cases, 2,438 hospitalized, 680 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide stay-at-home order that was in effect until April 26.
- Beginning Monday, April 27, Colorado is transitioning to a "safer-at-home" order in which some non-critical businesses and retail stores will reopen while maintaining strict social distancing. Polis said he said he will hold a news conference Monday to discuss the new guidelines in detail.
- Denver extended its stay-at-home order to at least May 8.
- Several counties have extended — or are considering extending — stay-at-home orders past April 26.
Monday, April 27
Colorado's 'Safer at Home' executive order goes into effect on Monday
The "Safer at Home" executive order, released Sunday by Gov. Jared Polis, outlines a new level in Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It includes a more sustainable way of living for Coloradans while slowing the spread of the virus and allowing more Coloradans to return to work, the governor's office said.
It goes into effect on April 27 and is tentatively set to expire 30 days from then.
Coloradans should continue staying home as much as possible. The order directs vulnerable populations, including seniors, to continue staying home, only leaving when absolutely necessary.
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 12,968 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 672 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,410 have been hospitalized.
Currently, 866 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 72 patients have been transferred or discharged.
According to CDPHE, 59,791 people have been tested and 57 counties are reporting cases. There have been 141 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 2,538
- Arapahoe: 2,160
- Weld: 1,469
- Adams: 1,348
- Jefferson: 1,265
- El Paso: 867
- Eagle: 533
- Boulder : 500
- Douglas: 439
- Larimer: 312
- Morgan: 259
- Logan: 248
- Gunnison: 158
- Broomfield: 139
- Pueblo: 131
- Summit: 105
- Montrose: 90
- Garfield: 87
- Chaffee: 66
- Pitkin:61
- La Plata: 59
- Routt: 54
- Mesa: 38
- Elbert: 27
- Delta: 27
- Teller: 27
- Fremont: 22
- Kit Carson: 20
- San Miguel: 19
- Lake: 17
- Montezuma: 15
- Clear Creek: 13
- Baca: 10
- Alamosa: 10
- Archuleta: 8
- Rio Grande: 7
- Otero: 8
- Park: 7
- Moffat: 6
- Washington: 6
- Ouray: 5
- Phillips: 5
- Grand: 5
- Yuma: 6
- Saguache: 3
- Costilla: 3
- Las Animas: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 4
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Crowley: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Huerfano: 2
- Unknown or pending: 98
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
