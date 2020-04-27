Colorado coronavirus latest, April 27: 'Safer at Home' executive order now in effect

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Monday, April 27

Colorado's 'Safer at Home' executive order goes into effect on Monday

The "Safer at Home" executive order, released Sunday by Gov. Jared Polis, outlines a new level in Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes a more sustainable way of living for Coloradans while slowing the spread of the virus and allowing more Coloradans to return to work, the governor's office said.

It goes into effect on April 27 and is tentatively set to expire 30 days from then.

Coloradans should continue staying home as much as possible. The order directs vulnerable populations, including seniors, to continue staying home, only leaving when absolutely necessary.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 12,968 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 672 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,410 have been hospitalized.

Currently, 866 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 72 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 59,791 people have been tested and 57 counties are reporting cases. There have been 141 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,538

Arapahoe: 2,160

Weld: 1,469

Adams: 1,348

Jefferson: 1,265

El Paso: 867

Boulder : 500

Douglas: 439

Larimer: 312

Morgan: 259

Logan: 248

Gunnison: 158

Broomfield: 139

Pueblo: 131

Summit: 105

Montrose: 90

Garfield: 87

Chaffee: 66

Pitkin:61

La Plata: 59

Routt: 54

Mesa: 38

Delta: 27

Teller: 27

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 20

San Miguel: 19

Montezuma: 15

Clear Creek: 13

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 10

Archuleta: 8

Otero: 8

Park: 7

Moffat: 6

Washington: 6

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Grand: 5

Yuma: 6

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 4

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 2

Unknown or pending: 98