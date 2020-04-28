Colorado coronavirus latest, April 28: 13,879 cases, 706 deaths

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.
Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.
WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- 13,879 cases, 2,485 hospitalized, 706 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).
- On Monday, April 27, Colorado transitioned to a "safer-at-home" order.
- Denver extended its stay-at-home order to at least May 8.
- Several counties have extended — or are considering extending — stay-at-home orders past April 26.
Tuesday, April 28
Colorado's 'safer at home' executive order went into effect on Monday
The "safer at home" executive order, released Sunday by Gov. Jared Polis, outlines a new level in Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It includes a more sustainable way of living for Coloradans while slowing the spread of the virus and allowing more Coloradans to return to work, the governor's office said.
It went into effect on April 27 and is tentatively set to expire 30 days from then.
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 13,879 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 706 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,485 have been hospitalized.
Currently, 776 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 53 patients have been transferred or discharged.
According to CDPHE, 66,341 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 144 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 2,682
- Arapahoe: 2,252
- Weld: 1,544
- Adams: 1,391
- Jefferson: 1,276
- El Paso: 879
- Eagle: 535
- Boulder: 515
- Douglas: 449
- Larimer: 321
- Morgan: 298
- Logan: 259
- Gunnison: 158
- Broomfield: 141
- Pueblo: 134
- Summit: 106
- Montrose: 92
- Garfield: 88
- Chaffee: 66
- Pitkin: 61
- La Plata: 59
- Routt: 54
- Mesa: 40
- Delta: 33
- Elbert: 27
- Teller: 27
- Fremont: 22
- Kit Carson: 20
- San Miguel: 19
- Lake: 17
- Montezuma: 15
- Clear Creek: 13
- Baca: 10
- Alamosa: 10
- Archuleta: 8
- Rio Grande: 7
- Otero: 8
- Park: 7
- Moffat: 6
- Washington: 6
- Phillips: 6
- Yuma: 6
- Ouray: 5
- Grand: 5
- Saguache: 3
- Costilla: 3
- Las Animas: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Crowley: 2
- Huerfano: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Gilpin: 1
- Prowers: 1
- Unknown or pending: 176
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
