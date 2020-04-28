Colorado coronavirus latest, April 28: 13,879 cases, 706 deaths

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Tuesday, April 28

Colorado's 'safer at home' executive order went into effect on Monday

The "safer at home" executive order, released Sunday by Gov. Jared Polis, outlines a new level in Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes a more sustainable way of living for Coloradans while slowing the spread of the virus and allowing more Coloradans to return to work, the governor's office said.

It went into effect on April 27 and is tentatively set to expire 30 days from then.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 13,879 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 706 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,485 have been hospitalized.

Currently, 776 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 53 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 66,341 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 144 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,682

Arapahoe: 2,252

Weld: 1,544

Adams: 1,391

Jefferson: 1,276

El Paso: 879

Boulder: 515

Douglas: 449

Larimer: 321

Morgan: 298

Logan: 259

Gunnison: 158

Broomfield: 141

Pueblo: 134

Summit: 106

Montrose: 92

Garfield: 88

Chaffee: 66

Pitkin: 61

La Plata: 59

Routt: 54

Mesa: 40

Elbert: 27

Teller: 27

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 20

San Miguel: 19

Montezuma: 15

Clear Creek: 13

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 10

Archuleta: 8

Otero: 8

Park: 7

Moffat: 6

Washington: 6

Phillips: 6

Yuma: 6

Ouray: 5

Grand: 5

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Huerfano: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Gilpin: 1

Prowers: 1

Unknown or pending: 176