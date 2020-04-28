x
coronavirus

Colorado coronavirus latest, April 28: Free COVID-19 testing available on Auraria Campus

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

> Click/tap here to read updates from April 27.

Tuesday, April 28

King Soopers partners with Colorado State Operations Center for free COVID-10 testing

The free drive-thru testing will be at various locations and registration is required. The first testing site will be at the Auraria Campus in Denver on April 28 and 29.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fifth Street Garage on the campus which is located at 650 Walnut Street.

To register visit krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 1, then option 3). 

People seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to see if they are eligible.

For the testing, patients remain in their cars throughout the process, which is completed in just a few minutes using self-administered test kits. The test uses self-administered nasal swabs, which are less painful and designed to increase safety. 

Testing services are provided at no cost through various partnerships, including with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, eTrueNorth and Gravity Diagnostics. Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. The Auraria testing site is estimated to have the capacity for 250 vehicles per day.

Colorado's 'safer at home' executive order went into effect on Monday 

The "safer at home" executive order, released Sunday by Gov. Jared Polis, outlines a new level in Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

It includes a more sustainable way of living for Coloradans while slowing the spread of the virus and allowing more Coloradans to return to work, the governor's office said. 

It went into effect on April 27 and is tentatively set to expire 30 days from then.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 13,879 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 706 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,485 have been hospitalized.

Currently, 776 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 53 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 66,341 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 144 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

See the latest numbers from the state health department.

  • Denver: 2,682
  • Arapahoe: 2,252
  • Weld: 1,544
  • Adams: 1,391
  • Jefferson: 1,276
  • El Paso: 879
  • Eagle: 535
  • Boulder: 515
  • Douglas: 449
  • Larimer: 321
  • Morgan: 298
  • Logan: 259
  • Gunnison: 158
  • Broomfield: 141
  • Pueblo: 134
  • Summit: 106
  • Montrose: 92
  • Garfield: 88
  • Chaffee: 66
  • Pitkin: 61
  • La Plata: 59
  • Routt: 54
  • Mesa: 40
  • Delta: 33
  • Elbert: 27
  • Teller: 27
  • Fremont: 22
  • Kit Carson: 20
  • San Miguel: 19
  • Lake: 17
  • Montezuma: 15
  • Clear Creek: 13
  • Baca: 10
  • Alamosa: 10
  • Archuleta: 8
  • Rio Grande: 7
  • Otero: 8
  • Park: 7
  • Moffat: 6
  • Washington: 6
  • Phillips: 6
  • Yuma: 6
  • Ouray: 5
  • Grand: 5
  • Saguache: 3
  • Costilla: 3
  • Las Animas: 3
  • Hinsdale: 3
  • Lincoln: 3
  • Mineral: 2
  • Custer: 2
  • Crowley: 2
  • Huerfano: 2
  • Rio Blanco: 1
  • Gilpin: 1
  • Prowers: 1
  • Unknown or pending: 176

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

