Colorado coronavirus latest, April 29: 14,316 cases, 736 deaths

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Wednesday, April 29

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 14,316 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 736 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,571 have been hospitalized.

As of this writing, 776 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 53 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 67,094 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 149 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,791

Arapahoe: 2,312

Weld: 1,618

Adams: 1,430

Jefferson: 1,298

El Paso: 884

Boulder: 543

Douglas: 453

Larimer: 334

Morgan: 344

Logan: 266

Gunnison: 161

Broomfield: 145

Pueblo: 136

Summit: 119

Montrose: 94

Garfield: 89

Chaffee: 66

Pitkin:61

La Plata: 59

Routt: 55

Mesa: 42

Elbert: 27

Teller: 28

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 20

San Miguel: 19

Montezuma: 15

Clear Creek: 13

Park: 11

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 10

Archuleta: 8

Otero: 8

Moffat: 6

Washington: 7

Phillips: 6

Yuma: 7

Ouray: 5

Grand: 5

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Huerfano: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Gilpin: 1

Prowers: 1

Unknown or pending: 165