Colorado coronavirus latest, April 29: Campgrounds at state parks will stay closed until May 4

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Wednesday, April 29

Campgrounds at Colorado state parks will stay closed through May 4

While the statewide stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday, that doesn’t mean camping suddenly became allowed at Colorado state parks.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it will extend its closure of all campgrounds and camping facilities through May 4.

People with reservations on those dates should receive a full refund.

Gov. Jared Polis’ “safer at home” order asks that people recreate within 10 miles of their homes, although state parks have stayed open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cherry Creek Arts Festival canceled due to COVID-19

This summer's Cherry Creek Arts Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 30th annual event was slated to take place July 4, July 5, and July 6 at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

“It is with great sadness that we share the difficult decision made by the CherryArts board of directors to cancel the 2020 Cherry Creek Arts Festival. This decision was made after weeks of careful deliberation about the challenging and evolving impacts of COVID-19 and was informed by City of Denver and State of Colorado public health officials," said Tara Brickell, executive director and CEO of CherryArts.

"As an event that relies on the regional and national travel of artists and hosts over 330,000 people, we are confident this is the best decision to ensure the safety of artists and our community during this time of social distancing," Brickell said.

In addition to 265 national juried artists selling original artworks, each year the festival offers live performers, live music, interactive art experiences, food booths, drinks and a full block of family-friendly activities.

Organizers said artists who planned on participating in the the 2020 event will have the option to return for the 2021 event, or receive a full refund for booth fees.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 14,316 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 736 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,571 have been hospitalized.

As of this writing, 776 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 53 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 67,094 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 149 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,791

Arapahoe: 2,312

Weld: 1,618

Adams: 1,430

Jefferson: 1,298

El Paso: 884

Eagle: 540

Boulder: 543

Douglas: 453

Larimer: 334

Morgan: 344

Logan: 266

Gunnison: 161

Broomfield: 145

Pueblo: 136

Summit: 119

Montrose: 94

Garfield: 89

Chaffee: 66

Pitkin:61

La Plata: 59

Routt: 55

Mesa: 42

Delta: 34

Elbert: 27

Teller: 28

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 20

San Miguel: 19

Lake: 17

Montezuma: 15

Clear Creek: 13

Park: 11

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 10

Archuleta: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Otero: 8

Moffat: 6

Washington: 7

Phillips: 6

Yuma: 7

Ouray: 5

Grand: 5

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Huerfano: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Gilpin: 1

Prowers: 1

Unknown or pending: 165