Colorado coronavirus latest, April 30: 14,758 cases, 766 deaths

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Thursday, April 30

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 14,758 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 766 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,621 have been hospitalized.

As of this writing, 782 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 82 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 69,449 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 157 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,890

Arapahoe: 2,389

Weld: 1,704

Adams: 1,490

Jefferson: 1,314

El Paso: 907

Eagle: 546

Boulder: 565

Douglas: 468

Morgan: 358

Larimer: 348

Logan: 270

Gunnison: 161

Broomfield: 147

Pueblo: 136

Summit: 121

Montrose: 96

Garfield: 91

Chaffee: 66

Pitkin: 62

La Plata: 62

Routt: 54

Mesa: 44

Delta: 43

Elbert: 28

Teller: 28

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 20

San Miguel: 19

Lake: 17

Montezuma: 16

Clear Creek: 13

Park: 11

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 10

Archuleta: 8

Otero: 8

Yuma: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Washington: 7

Moffat: 6

Phillips: 6

Ouray: 5

Grand: 5

Saguache: 4

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Huerfano: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Gilpin: 1

Prowers: 1

Unknown or pending: 145