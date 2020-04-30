Colorado coronavirus latest, April 30: 14,758 cases, 766 deaths

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.
Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.
WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- 14,758 cases, 2,621 hospitalized, 766 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).
- On Monday, April 27, Colorado transitioned to a "safer-at-home" order.
- Denver extended its stay-at-home order to at least May 8.
- Several counties have extended — or are considering extending — stay-at-home orders past April 26.
Thursday, April 30
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 14,758 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 766 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,621 have been hospitalized.
As of this writing, 782 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 82 patients have been transferred or discharged.
According to CDPHE, 69,449 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 157 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 2,890
- Arapahoe: 2,389
- Weld: 1,704
- Adams: 1,490
- Jefferson: 1,314
- El Paso: 907
- Eagle: 546
- Boulder: 565
- Douglas: 468
- Morgan: 358
- Larimer: 348
- Logan: 270
- Gunnison: 161
- Broomfield: 147
- Pueblo: 136
- Summit: 121
- Montrose: 96
- Garfield: 91
- Chaffee: 66
- Pitkin: 62
- La Plata: 62
- Routt: 54
- Mesa: 44
- Delta: 43
- Elbert: 28
- Teller: 28
- Fremont: 22
- Kit Carson: 20
- San Miguel: 19
- Lake: 17
- Montezuma: 16
- Clear Creek: 13
- Park: 11
- Baca: 10
- Alamosa: 10
- Archuleta: 8
- Otero: 8
- Yuma: 8
- Rio Grande: 7
- Washington: 7
- Moffat: 6
- Phillips: 6
- Ouray: 5
- Grand: 5
- Saguache: 4
- Costilla: 3
- Las Animas: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Crowley: 2
- Huerfano: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Gilpin: 1
- Prowers: 1
- Unknown or pending: 145
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
