Colorado coronavirus latest, April 30: 38,384 filed for unemployment in Colorado last week

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Thursday, April 30

38,384 filed for unemployment in Colorado last week

More than 38,000 people filed for unemployment between April 19 and April 25 the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced.

That number is a significant reduction from the previous week ending on April 18, when 67,334 filed for unemployment, the CDLE said.

In addition, there were 40,906 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistant (PUA) claims filed for workers who are self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers, like Uber and Lyft.

CDLE said it also began paying Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) over the last week, which provides an additional $600/week of unemployment those eligible.

More than 317,500 claims have been filed in the past five weeks, and CDLE said more than 75% of all employment claims filed since March 15 have been paid.

Here are the top five industries with the highest claims:

The top five industries with the highest claims are: Accommodation and Food Services: 8,174 Retail Trade: 7,220 Healthcare and Social Service: 5,527 Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 2,670 Other Services:*** 2,367

Free COVID-19 testing at CU Boulder



Through a continued partnership with the Colorado Emergency Operations Center, King Soopers announced an additional free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at CU Boulder on April 30 and May 1.

Testing will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CU Space Sciences building located at 3665 Discovery Drive. Registration is required and can be done at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or call 1-888-852- 2567 (select option 1, then option 3)

An appointment is not necessary after 2 p.m., according to a spokesperson for King Soopers.

When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up for check-in, until a health care practitioner comes to the car to administer the test. Results are expected within approximately 48 hours.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 14,758 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 766 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,621 have been hospitalized.

As of this writing, 782 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 82 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 69,449 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 157 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,890

Arapahoe: 2,389

Weld: 1,704

Adams: 1,490

Jefferson: 1,314

El Paso: 907

El Paso: 907 Eagle: 546

Boulder: 565

Douglas: 468

Morgan: 358

Larimer: 348

Logan: 270

Gunnison: 161

Broomfield: 147

Pueblo: 136

Summit: 121

Montrose: 96

Garfield: 91

Chaffee: 66

Pitkin: 62

La Plata: 62

Routt: 54

Mesa: 44

Mesa: 44 Delta: 43

Elbert: 28

Teller: 28

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 20

San Miguel: 19

San Miguel: 19 Lake: 17

Montezuma: 16

Clear Creek: 13

Park: 11

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 10

Archuleta: 8

Archuleta: 8 Otero: 8

Yuma: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Washington: 7

Moffat: 6

Phillips: 6

Ouray: 5

Grand: 5

Saguache: 4

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Huerfano: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Gilpin: 1

Prowers: 1

Unknown or pending: 145