Colorado coronavirus latest, April 30: 38,384 filed for unemployment in Colorado last week

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.
WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- 14,758 cases, 2,621 hospitalized, 766 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).
- On Monday, April 27, Colorado transitioned to a "safer-at-home" order.
- Denver extended its stay-at-home order to at least May 8.
- Several counties have extended — or are considering extending — stay-at-home orders past April 26.
Thursday, April 30
38,384 filed for unemployment in Colorado last week
More than 38,000 people filed for unemployment between April 19 and April 25 the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced.
That number is a significant reduction from the previous week ending on April 18, when 67,334 filed for unemployment, the CDLE said.
In addition, there were 40,906 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistant (PUA) claims filed for workers who are self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers, like Uber and Lyft.
CDLE said it also began paying Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUC) over the last week, which provides an additional $600/week of unemployment those eligible.
More than 317,500 claims have been filed in the past five weeks, and CDLE said more than 75% of all employment claims filed since March 15 have been paid.
Here are the top five industries with the highest claims:
- Accommodation and Food Services: 8,174
- Retail Trade: 7,220
- Healthcare and Social Service: 5,527
- Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 2,670
- Other Services:*** 2,367
Free COVID-19 testing at CU Boulder
Through a continued partnership with the Colorado Emergency Operations Center, King Soopers announced an additional free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at CU Boulder on April 30 and May 1.
Testing will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CU Space Sciences building located at 3665 Discovery Drive. Registration is required and can be done at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or call 1-888-852- 2567 (select option 1, then option 3)
An appointment is not necessary after 2 p.m., according to a spokesperson for King Soopers.
When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up for check-in, until a health care practitioner comes to the car to administer the test. Results are expected within approximately 48 hours.
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 14,758 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 766 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,621 have been hospitalized.
As of this writing, 782 patients are hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 82 patients have been transferred or discharged.
According to CDPHE, 69,449 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 157 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 2,890
- Arapahoe: 2,389
- Weld: 1,704
- Adams: 1,490
- Jefferson: 1,314
- El Paso: 907
- Eagle: 546
- Boulder: 565
- Douglas: 468
- Morgan: 358
- Larimer: 348
- Logan: 270
- Gunnison: 161
- Broomfield: 147
- Pueblo: 136
- Summit: 121
- Montrose: 96
- Garfield: 91
- Chaffee: 66
- Pitkin: 62
- La Plata: 62
- Routt: 54
- Mesa: 44
- Delta: 43
- Elbert: 28
- Teller: 28
- Fremont: 22
- Kit Carson: 20
- San Miguel: 19
- Lake: 17
- Montezuma: 16
- Clear Creek: 13
- Park: 11
- Baca: 10
- Alamosa: 10
- Archuleta: 8
- Otero: 8
- Yuma: 8
- Rio Grande: 7
- Washington: 7
- Moffat: 6
- Phillips: 6
- Ouray: 5
- Grand: 5
- Saguache: 4
- Costilla: 3
- Las Animas: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Crowley: 2
- Huerfano: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Gilpin: 1
- Prowers: 1
- Unknown or pending: 145
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
