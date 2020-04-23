Colorado coronavirus latest: Denver banning beer, wine in parks until July 23

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Thursday, April 23

Targeted testing at Sterling Correctional Facility after eight inmates tested positive for COVID-19

The Department of Corrections (DOC), and CDPHE conducted widespread targeted testing for COVID-19 at the Sterling Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

The facility previously had eight inmates, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, test positive for COVID-19. DOC tested inmates in several units of the east side of the facility, including units where inmates have either tested positive or were previously quarantined.

DOC health officials have been conducting detailed contract tracing investigations, and the facility has been on Phase III modified operations with inmates remaining in their cells on quarantine since April 14.

The DOC and CDPHE anticipate that additional testing could result in a noticeable increase in the number of reported positive cases, and DOC is prepared to respond to those increased numbers.

Denver prohibiting consumption of beer, wine in city parks to encourage social distancing

The city of Denver announced Thursday it is barring the possession and consumptive of beer, wine and champagne in parks starting April 24 through at least July 23.

The city said this is “intended to support and promote the stay-at-home and social distancing directives and ensure the safety of outdoor public spaces during the emergency.”

In addition to new alcohol directives, Denver sent out the following rules about park use ahead of the weekend:

- If you are sick, do not visit the parks

- Separate at least 6 feet from others at all times

- Do not gather or travel in groups

- Group sports and activities are prohibited

- Shared use of equipment is not allowed (i.e.: frisbees, footballs, etc.)

- Bring your own hand sanitizer/washing supplies

- Leash your dog to prevent accidental cross-contamination with others

- Park hours are 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.

People are also asked to visit the park closet to them during the pandemic. Residents observing others not practicing proper social distancing are asked to call 311.

Attorney General's office announces expanded relief for student loans

People with commercially-held Federal Family Education Loans Program (FFELP) loans or private student loans will be eligible for expanded relief, according to the Attorney General's (AG) office.

The AG's office said relief options are:

Providing a minimum of 90 days of forbearance

Waiving late payment fees

Ensuring that no borrower is subject to negative credit reporting

Ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days

Working with borrowers to enroll them in other assistance programs, such as income driven repayment plans.

For a list of lenders taking part in the initiative, click here.

10,000 enroll in Connect for Health Colorado special enrollment

More than 10,000 Coloradans have enrolled in health insurance for the Connect for Health Colorado exchange during a special enrollment period related to COVID-19.

Coloradans who are currently uninsured or about to lose coverage due to COVID-19 are able to get health insurance for 2020.

The deadline to enroll is for the special enrollment period is April 30.

CDPHE reports lag in COVID-19 death reporting

There will be a large increase in the number of deaths reported this week related to COVID-19, but largely due to a review of death records, according to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The agency said epidemiologists began reviewing the cause of death information on death certificates and began entering COVID-19 related deaths into the state’s database if those deaths had not previously been reported to the state.

CDPHE said they anticipate the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Colorado this week to increase by about 130.

The increase is not because those people died this week, but because their deaths have just now been recorded in the state system.

67,334 filed for unemployment in Colorado last week

67,334 people filed for unemployment between April 12 and April 18, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced.

That number is a significant reduction from the previous week ending on April 11 when 104,217 filed for unemployment, CDLE said.

More than 279,199 claims have been filed in the past four weeks, according to CDLE.

CDLE reports $74.1 million in benefits were paid out in the week ending April 18, up from the $62 million paid the previous week, and the $29.8 million paid out in the week ending on April 4.



Top five industries with highest claims:

Accommodation and Food Services: 12,967 Retail Trade: 10,295 Healthcare and Social Service: 8,932 Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: 3,893 Other Services: 3,781

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 10,878 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 508 people have died. Of the 10,878 who tested positive for the disease, 2,123 have been hospitalized.

According to CDPHE, 50,645 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 123 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 2,071

Arapahoe: 1,717

Weld: 1,237

Jefferson: 1,064

Adams: 1,033

El Paso: 774

Eagle: 488

Douglas: 392

Boulder: 417

Larimer: 266

Morgan: 202

Gunnison: 121

Broomfield: 110

Pueblo: 107

Summit: 88

Montrose: 82

Garfield: 71

Pitkin:57

La Plata: 53

Routt: 52

Chaffee: 55

Mesa: 37

Delta: 25

Teller: 25

Elbert: 24

Logan: 24

Kit Carson: 18

San Miguel: 17

San Miguel: 17 Montezuma: 13

Clear Creek: 11

Fremont: 19

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 9

Lake: 9

Archuleta: 9

Rio Grande: 7

Otero: 7

Park: 6

Moffat: 6

Washington: 6

Ouray: 5

Phillips: 5

Grand: 5

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Yuma: 4

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Huerfano: 1

Unknown or pending: 95