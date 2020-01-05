Colorado coronavirus latest, May 1: Avon cancels July 3 fireworks show

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Friday, May 1

Avon cancels July 3 fireworks show

Elected officials in Avon have made the difficult decision to cancel the July 3 Salute to the USA fireworks display and concert.

In light of the public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town staff researched alternatives to the traditional gathering, which has drawn crowds in excess of 20,000 to Nottingham Park in past years.

The logistical challenges of maintaining social distancing in even a scaled-back event proved insurmountable.

Inmate at Sterling Correctional Facility dies after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

An inmate at the Sterling Correctional Facility has died after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, according to a release from the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC).

DOC said the 86-year-old man died Friday at the Sterling Regional Medical Center. He had been taken there Monday and was tested for COVID-19.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, had been housed on the east side of the prison, DOC said. That part of the prison has seen an outbreak of COVID-19.

Denver to require face masks in public places starting May 6

The City and County of Denver will require face masks in public places beginning on May 6 -- two days before the county's stay-at-home order is set to expire.

Under the order, people will be required to wear a face covering while in line for or inside public businesses, healthcare facilities, and public transportation.

Multiple agencies will enforce this policy, with the goal of education, the city said in a news release.

Denver Rescue Mission seeks volunteers for auxiliary shelter

Volunteers are needed to help serve meals at the Denver Rescue Mission's auxiliary shelter located at the National Western complex.

The Rescue Mission said a dozen volunteers are needed for every breakfast, lunch and dinner shift every day of the week.

Volunteers would be serving food and drinks to guests at the National Western complex. You can get more info here.

DMV reopening some offices

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced it would reopen 10 of its offices on May 6 and will serve customers by appointment only.

Those offices are in Boulder, Canon City, Durango, Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Greeley, Lakewood, Lamar, Littleton and Salida, according to a release. You can make an appointment beginning on May 4.

Those 10 offices are in addition to the nine offices that will reopen on May 4. Those offices are in Aurora, Colorado Springs, Glenwood Springs, Golden, Lakewood, Loveland, Montrose, Northglenn and Pueblo.

Appointments can be made by calling 303-205-5613 opt. 4; or 303-205-2335 for CO-RCSA services (for people who are in the United States illegally).

The DMV said it encourages Coloradans to visit a driver license office only when online services are not an option.

Pedal the Plains postponed to 2021

The annual 3-day cycling tour across Colorado's Eastern Plains has been postponed this year. It was originally scheduled to take place in September.

A release from event organizers says they will begin planning for next year's event.

“The safety and well-being of all of our people - riders, sponsors, communities, volunteers, vendors - associated with Pedal The Plains, is the most important thing to consider and we didn’t feel comfortable moving forward in the current environment,” Tour Director Deirdre Moynihan said in the release.

Inmate with reported COVID-19 symptoms dies at Jefferson County jail

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported that Paul George Abeyta, 50, was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning. A release said Abeyta reported having a fever, cough and shortness and breath when he was booked on April 27, and he was isolated from other inmates. The cause of his death will be determined by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Water World not opening Memorial Day weekend

Water World posted that they will not be opening at their normal dates on Memorial Day weekend. No opening date has been set.

The park said it will notify people once there is "news to share."

Elitch Gardens delays opening

In a message to season pass holders, Elitch Gardens announced that it will not open on May 16 as planned. The note said they plan to open "as soon as possible" but said there is no opening date set.

They said the decision was made based on guidance from local and state authorities.

Executive orders slash state spending, put moratorium on evictions

Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) issued a series of executive orders late Thursday including one that places one-month moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent. It will expire 30 days from April 30 and during that time, landlords cannot charge late fees or penalties for not paying rent.

Polis also extended the closure of ski area through May 23, preventing some that had hoped to reopen for late-season skiing from doing so.

Another order directed emergency funding to nursing homes to help deal with the COVID-19, but a specific amount was not listed. These types of facilities have accounted for more than half of the deaths related to COVID-19 in Colorado.

Polis also slashed state spending by $228.7 million with specific cutbacks to various programs, under state law spending cuts are required because the state will burn through more than half of its general reserve fund.

Other orders do the following:

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 15,768 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 820 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,747 have been hospitalized.

As of 4 p.m. on May 1, 737 patients were currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 71 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 75,259 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 161 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 3,092

Arapahoe: 2,557

Weld: 1,802

Adams: 1,665

Jefferson: 1,373

El Paso: 964

Eagle: 544

Douglas: 502

Morgan: 384

Larimer: 377

Logan: 282

Gunnison: 164

Broomfield: 157

Pueblo: 146

Summit: 130

Montrose: 98

Garfield: 93

Chaffee: 67

La Plata: 63

Routt: 55

Pitkin: 51

Mesa: 47

Delta: 46

Elbert: 30

Teller: 28

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 21

San Miguel: 19

Montezuma: 16

Clear Creek: 13

Park: 13

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 10

Otero: 10

Yuma: 9



Archuleta: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Washington: 7

Moffat: 6

Phillips: 5

Ouray: 5

Grand: 5

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Crowley: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Huerfano: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Gilpin: 1

Prowers: 1

Unknown or pending: 201