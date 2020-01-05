Colorado coronavirus latest, May 1: Elitch Gardens and Water World delay openings

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Friday, May 1

Water World not opening Memorial Day weekend

Water World posted that they will not be opening at their normal dates on Memorial Day weekend. No opening date has been set.

The park said it will notify people once there is "news to share."

Elitch Gardens delays opening

In a message to season pass holders, Elitch Gardens announced that it will not open on May 16 as planned. The note said they plan to open "as soon as possible" but said there is no opening date set.

They said the decision was made based on guidance from local and state authorities.

Executive orders slash state spending, put moratorium on evictions

Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) issued a series of executive orders late Thursday including one that places one-month moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent. It will expire 30 days from April 30 and during that time, landlords cannot charge late fees or penalties for not paying rent.

Polis also extended the closure of ski area through May 23, preventing some that had hoped to reopen for late-season skiing from doing so.

Another order directed emergency funding to nursing homes to help deal with the COVID-19, but a specific amount was not listed. These types of facilities have accounted for more than half of the deaths related to COVID-19 in Colorado.

Polis also slashed state spending by $228.7 million with specific cutbacks to various programs, under state law spending cuts are required because the state will burn through more than half of its general reserve fund.

Other orders do the following:

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 15,284 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 777 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,697 have been hospitalized.

As of 4 p.m. on April 30, 756 patients were currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 56 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 72,390 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 159 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 3,001

Arapahoe: 2,472

Weld: 1,776

Adams: 1,585

Jefferson: 1,338

El Paso: 923

Boulder: 580

Douglas: 478

Morgan: 372

Logan: 282

Larimer: 263

Gunnison: 166

Broomfield: 150

Pueblo: 139

Summit: 128

Montrose: 96

Garfield: 93

Chaffee: 66

Pitkin: 65

La Plata: 62

Routt: 56

Mesa: 46

Elbert: 29

Teller: 28

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 21

San Miguel: 19

Montezuma: 16

Clear Creek: 13

Park: 11

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 10

Otero: 10

Archuleta: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Washington: 7

Moffat: 6

Phillips: 5

Ouray: 5

Grand: 5

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Crowley: 2

Huerfano: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Gilpin: 1

Prowers: 1

Unknown or pending: 158