x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

coronavirus

Colorado coronavirus latest, May 1: Elitch Gardens and Water World delay openings

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

RELATED: FAQs: Answering your questions on the coronavirus in Colorado

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

> Click/tap here to read updates from April 30.

Friday, May 1

Water World not opening Memorial Day weekend

Water World posted that they will not be opening at their normal dates on Memorial Day weekend. No opening date has been set. 

The park said it will notify people once there is "news to share." 

Elitch Gardens delays opening

In a message to season pass holders, Elitch Gardens announced that it will not open on May 16 as planned. The note said they plan to open "as soon as possible" but said there is no opening date set.

They said the decision was made based on guidance from local and state authorities.

Click/tap here to read more about their plans

Executive orders slash state spending, put moratorium on evictions

Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) issued a series of executive orders late Thursday including one that places one-month moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent. It will expire 30 days from April 30 and during that time, landlords cannot charge late fees or penalties for not paying rent.

Polis also extended the closure of ski area through May 23, preventing some that had hoped to reopen for late-season skiing from doing so.

Another order directed emergency funding to nursing homes to help deal with the COVID-19, but a specific amount was not listed. These types of facilities have accounted for more than half of the deaths related to COVID-19 in Colorado.

Polis also slashed state spending by $228.7 million with specific cutbacks to various programs, under state law spending cuts are required because the state will burn through more than half of its general reserve fund.

Other orders do the following:

Click/tap here to read the full text of the orders

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 15,284 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 777 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,697 have been hospitalized.

As of 4 p.m. on April 30, 756 patients were currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 56 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 72,390 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 159 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

See the latest numbers from the state health department.

  • Denver: 3,001
  • Arapahoe: 2,472
  • Weld: 1,776
  • Adams: 1,585
  • Jefferson: 1,338
  • El Paso: 923
  • Eagle: 550
  • Boulder: 580
  • Douglas: 478
  • Morgan: 372
  • Logan: 282
  • Larimer: 263
  • Gunnison: 166
  • Broomfield: 150
  • Pueblo: 139
  • Summit: 128
  • Montrose: 96
  • Garfield: 93
  • Chaffee: 66
  • Pitkin: 65
  • La Plata: 62
  • Routt: 56
  • Mesa: 46
  • Delta: 44
  • Elbert: 29
  • Teller: 28
  • Fremont: 22
  • Kit Carson: 21
  • San Miguel: 19
  • Lake: 18
  • Montezuma: 16
  • Clear Creek: 13
  • Park: 11
  • Baca: 10
  • Alamosa: 10
  • Otero: 10
  • Archuleta: 8
  • Yuma: 8
  • Rio Grande: 7
  • Washington: 7
  • Moffat: 6
  • Phillips: 5
  • Ouray: 5
  • Grand: 5
  • Saguache: 3
  • Costilla: 3
  • Las Animas: 3
  • Hinsdale: 3
  • Lincoln: 3
  • Mineral: 2
  • Custer: 2
  • Crowley: 2
  • Huerfano: 2
  • Rio Blanco: 1
  • Gilpin: 1
  • Prowers: 1
  • Unknown or pending: 158

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.

RELATED: Here are counties extending stay-at-home orders (or considering it)

RELATED: FAQ: Dr. Kohli answers your questions about the coronavirus

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus