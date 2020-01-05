Colorado coronavirus latest, May 1: Elitch Gardens delays opening

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.
WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- 15,284 cases, 2,697 hospitalized, 777 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).
- On Monday, April 27, Colorado transitioned to a "safer-at-home" order.
- Denver extended its stay-at-home order to at least May 8.
- Several counties have extended — or are considering extending — stay-at-home orders past April 26.
Friday, May 1
Elitch Gardens delays opening
In a message to season pass holders, Elitch Gardens announced that it will not open on May 16 as planned. The note said they plan to open "as soon as possible" but said there is no opening date set.
They said the decision was made based on guidance from local and state authorities.
Executive orders slash state spending, put moratorium on evictions
Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) issued a series of executive orders late Thursday including one that places one-month moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent. It will expire 30 days from April 30 and during that time, landlords cannot charge late fees or penalties for not paying rent.
Polis also extended the closure of ski area through May 23, preventing some that had hoped to reopen for late-season skiing from doing so.
Another order directed emergency funding to nursing homes to help deal with the COVID-19, but a specific amount was not listed. These types of facilities have accounted for more than half of the deaths related to COVID-19 in Colorado.
Polis also slashed state spending by $228.7 million with specific cutbacks to various programs, under state law spending cuts are required because the state will burn through more than half of its general reserve fund.
Other orders do the following:
- Extends the suspension of the in-person requirements for notarization for an additional 30 days
- Extends the temporary suspension of certain statutes preventing county clerk and recorder offices from issuing marriage licenses when county clerk and recorder offices are closed to the public due to COVID-19 for an additional 30 days
- Extends the temporary suspension of certain statutes to extend the use of telehealth services due to the presence of COVID-19 in Colorado for an additional 30 days
- Temporarily suspends the statutory provisions that allow the collection of petitions for unaffiliated candidates and directs the Secretary of State to promulgate and issue temporary emergency rules to allow unaffiliated candidates attempting to petition onto the ballot for the 2020 General Election to begin circulating petitions no later than June 1, 2020 and extending the deadline for unaffiliated candidates to circulate petitions to no later than July 27, 2020.
- Extends the temporary suspension of certain regulatory statutes due to the presence of COVID-19 for an additional 30 days
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 15,284 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 777 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,697 have been hospitalized.
As of 4 p.m. on April 30, 756 patients were currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 56 patients have been transferred or discharged.
According to CDPHE, 72,390 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 159 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 3,001
- Arapahoe: 2,472
- Weld: 1,776
- Adams: 1,585
- Jefferson: 1,338
- El Paso: 923
- Eagle: 550
- Boulder: 580
- Douglas: 478
- Morgan: 372
- Logan: 282
- Larimer: 263
- Gunnison: 166
- Broomfield: 150
- Pueblo: 139
- Summit: 128
- Montrose: 96
- Garfield: 93
- Chaffee: 66
- Pitkin: 65
- La Plata: 62
- Routt: 56
- Mesa: 46
- Delta: 44
- Elbert: 29
- Teller: 28
- Fremont: 22
- Kit Carson: 21
- San Miguel: 19
- Lake: 18
- Montezuma: 16
- Clear Creek: 13
- Park: 11
- Baca: 10
- Alamosa: 10
- Otero: 10
- Archuleta: 8
- Yuma: 8
- Rio Grande: 7
- Washington: 7
- Moffat: 6
- Phillips: 5
- Ouray: 5
- Grand: 5
- Saguache: 3
- Costilla: 3
- Las Animas: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Crowley: 2
- Huerfano: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Gilpin: 1
- Prowers: 1
- Unknown or pending: 158
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
