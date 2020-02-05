Colorado coronavirus latest, May 2: State gets second N95 mask cleaning system

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Saturday, May 2

More residents, staff test positive at Aurora long-term care facility

Twenty-three residents and nine staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons, including three residents who have died, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) said Saturday.

The testing of all staff and residents to find asymptomatic carriers was done on April 29, and results showed that two staff and 16 residents tested positive, according to a CDHS news release. The results added to the seven staff members and seven residents who already had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones to this virus, as well as our residents and staff who are fighting this virus, and we hope all experience quick recoveries," said CDHS executive director Michelle Barnes. "In times like these, we are thankful for our staff and team that continue to show up every day and provide the best care for our residents."

Colorado receives second sanitation system for N95 respirators

A second Battelle Critical Care Decontamination system has been sent to Colorado, according to the Colorado Joint Information Center (JIC).

The system cleans and decontaminates N95 respirators to make them reusable, and will be installed in Montrose at the Friendship Hall, JIC said. The self-contained mobile unit can decontaminate up to 80,000 masks per day, giving a single respirator up to 20 additional reuses per cleaning.

All health-care personnel are eligible for the free N95 decontamination. Non-medical personnel contributing to emergency COVID-19 response efforts can also request to qualify under the Battelle Emergency Use Authorization.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 15,768 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 820 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,747 have been hospitalized.

As of 4 p.m. on May 1, 737 patients were currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 71 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 75,259 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 161 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 3,092

Arapahoe: 2,557

Weld: 1,802

Adams: 1,665

Jefferson: 1,373

El Paso: 964

Eagle: 544

Douglas: 502

Morgan: 384

Larimer: 377

Logan: 282

Gunnison: 164

Broomfield: 157

Pueblo: 146

Summit: 130

Montrose: 98

Garfield: 93

Chaffee: 67

La Plata: 63

Routt: 55

Pitkin: 51

Mesa: 47

Delta: 46

Elbert: 30

Teller: 28

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 21

San Miguel: 19

Montezuma: 16

Clear Creek: 13

Park: 13

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 10

Otero: 10

Yuma: 9



Archuleta: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Washington: 7

Moffat: 6

Phillips: 5

Ouray: 5

Grand: 5

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Crowley: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Huerfano: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Gilpin: 1

Prowers: 1

Unknown or pending: 201