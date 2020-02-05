Colorado coronavirus latest, May 2

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.
Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.
WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- 15,768 cases, 2,747 hospitalized, 820 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).
- On Monday, April 27, Colorado transitioned to a "safer-at-home" order.
- Denver extended its stay-at-home order to at least May 8.
- Denver will begin requiring face masks in public places on May 6.
- The DMV is reopening some of its offices, by appointment only, on May 6.
Saturday, May 2
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 15,768 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 820 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,747 have been hospitalized.
As of 4 p.m. on May 1, 737 patients were currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 71 patients have been transferred or discharged.
According to CDPHE, 75,259 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 161 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 3,092
- Arapahoe: 2,557
- Weld: 1,802
- Adams: 1,665
- Jefferson: 1,373
- El Paso: 964
- Boulder: 618
- Eagle: 544
- Douglas: 502
- Morgan: 384
- Larimer: 377
- Logan: 282
- Gunnison: 164
- Broomfield: 157
- Pueblo: 146
- Summit: 130
- Montrose: 98
- Garfield: 93
- Chaffee: 67
- La Plata: 63
- Routt: 55
- Pitkin: 51
- Mesa: 47
- Delta: 46
- Elbert: 30
- Teller: 28
- Fremont: 22
- Kit Carson: 21
- San Miguel: 19
- Lake: 19
- Montezuma: 16
- Clear Creek: 13
- Park: 13
- Baca: 10
- Alamosa: 10
- Otero: 10
- Yuma: 9
- Archuleta: 8
- Rio Grande: 7
- Washington: 7
- Moffat: 6
- Phillips: 5
- Ouray: 5
- Grand: 5
- Saguache: 3
- Costilla: 3
- Las Animas: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Crowley: 3
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Huerfano: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Gilpin: 1
- Prowers: 1
- Unknown or pending: 201
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
