Colorado coronavirus latest, May 2

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Saturday, May 2

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 15,768 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 820 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,747 have been hospitalized.

As of 4 p.m. on May 1, 737 patients were currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 71 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 75,259 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 161 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 3,092

Arapahoe: 2,557

Weld: 1,802

Adams: 1,665

Jefferson: 1,373

El Paso: 964

El Paso: 964 Boulder: 618

Eagle: 544

Douglas: 502

Morgan: 384

Larimer: 377

Logan: 282

Gunnison: 164

Broomfield: 157

Pueblo: 146

Summit: 130

Montrose: 98

Garfield: 93

Chaffee: 67

La Plata: 63

Routt: 55

Pitkin: 51

Mesa: 47

Delta: 46

Elbert: 30

Teller: 28

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 21

San Miguel: 19

San Miguel: 19 Lake: 19

Montezuma: 16

Clear Creek: 13

Park: 13

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 10

Otero: 10

Yuma: 9



Archuleta: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Washington: 7

Moffat: 6

Phillips: 5

Ouray: 5

Grand: 5

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Crowley: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Huerfano: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Gilpin: 1

Prowers: 1

Unknown or pending: 201