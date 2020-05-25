Colorado coronavirus latest, May 25: Polis expected to give update Monday on restaurant reopenings

The governor has said he will give an update Monday on when restaurants can reopen across the state.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis is expected make an announcement Monday on when and how restaurants can reopen across Colorado.

This is among the coronavirus updates for the state on Monday. More details are below, and we'll continue to post information as it comes in throughout the day.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

24,174 cases, up from 23,964 the day prior.

4,119 hospitalized, up from 4,105 the day prior.

1,332 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, up from 1,327 the day prior.

1,088 deaths due to COVID-19, the same as the day prior.

CDPHE released guidance instructing restaurants how they can reopen.

Colorado has approved variance requests for 30 counties.

Polis expected to give update on restaurant reopening guidelines

Gov. Jared Polis is expected to give an update Monday on when restaurants can reopen across the state.

CDPHE released guidelines Sunday on how restaurants can reopen for on-premise indoor and outdoor dining after being closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While CDPHE still encourages curbside pickup and delivery, it said any establishment that can adhere to the guidelines can open. Polis hasn't given a date yet as to when that can happen, but is expected to do so on Monday.

The governor's office hasn't given a time for the governor's announcement. 9NEWS will give updates on this story as they become available.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

CDPHE on May 15 changed the way it was reporting data in two ways:

The number of deaths among people with COVID-19. This represents the total number of deaths reported among people who have COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate. This information is required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is crucial for public health surveillance, as it provides more information about disease transmission and can help identify risk factors among all deaths across populations.

The number of deaths among people who died from COVID-19: This represents the total number of people whose death was attributed to COVID-19 as indicated on a death certificate. This number is determined by the CDC and is updated daily for dates through the previous Saturday.

In Colorado, CDPHE reports 23,964 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 23,487 the day prior.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports:

1,332 deaths among people with COVID-19

1,088 deaths due to COVID-19

The day prior, 1,327 people had died, 1,088 from COVID-19.

The majority of deaths — 55% — are among people over age 80; 23% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79 and 13% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, 4,119 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 4,105 the day prior.

As of 6:36 p.m. on May 24, 409 patients were hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 28 patients have been transferred or discharged.

Note: 66% of facilities reported data on May 24.

This graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 150,308 people have been tested, up from 147,744 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, the same number as the day before.

This graph below shows the number of tests the state processed in a day. This is another key metric because the state’s ability to reopen will depend on the number of tests Colorado can run each day. As testing improves, the number of cases will rise because the more tests that are conducted, the more cases will be found.

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested.

Please note that there may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.