Colorado coronavirus latest, May 3: Virtual town halls set for Monday on unemployment benefits

COVID-19 is in Colorado — we'll continue to post updates and headlines on how Colorado is being affected by the coronavirus.

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.

Each day, we will post a new blog that will track the daily changes in Denver and throughout Colorado as we get them.

WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW

Sunday, May 3

Virtual town halls on unemployment benefits set for Monday

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) will hold two virtual town halls Monday morning to provide updates on the state's unemployment insurance program.

The first town hall, in English, will be at 9:10 a.m. Monday The second one, in Spanish, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

You can register for either town hall, but registration isn't required. Online access and call-in information will be available at coloradoui.gov on Monday morning.

Topics that will be covered include claims filing for gig workers and self-employed, returning to work and unemployment benefits, and tips for filing a successful claim.

CDLE said last week that more than 38,000 people made initial claims for regular unemployment during the week ending April 25, which was about 30,000 less than the week before.

In addition, about 40,900 claims were filed for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is for gig workers, self-employed and independent contractors, and for those who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits.

Coronavirus cases in Colorado

In Colorado, 16,225 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 832 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,793 have been hospitalized.

As of 4 p.m. on May 1, 737 patients were currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 71 patients have been transferred or discharged.

According to CDPHE, 75,259 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 161 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.

Denver: 3,222

Arapahoe: 2,625

Weld: 1,836

Adams: 1,730

Jefferson: 1,384

El Paso: 988

El Paso: 988

Eagle: 546

Douglas: 518

Morgan: 395

Larimer: 384

Logan: 288

Gunnison: 165

Broomfield: 163

Pueblo: 150

Summit: 136

Montrose: 102

Garfield: 95

Chaffee: 67

La Plata: 63

Routt: 56

Pitkin: 51

Mesa: 47

Delta: 48

Elbert: 31

Teller: 28

Fremont: 22

Kit Carson: 21

San Miguel: 19

San Miguel: 19

Montezuma: 16

Clear Creek: 13

Park: 14

Baca: 10

Alamosa: 11

Otero: 10

Yuma: 8



Archuleta: 8

Rio Grande: 7

Washington: 8

Moffat: 6

Philips: 5

Ouray: 5

Grand: 5

Saguache: 3

Costilla: 3

Las Animas: 3

Hinsdale: 3

Lincoln: 3

Crowley: 3

Mineral: 2

Custer: 2

Huerfano: 2

Rio Blanco: 1

Gilpin: 1

Prowers: 1

Unknown or pending: 226