Colorado coronavirus latest, May 3: Virtual town halls set for Monday on unemployment benefits

COLORADO, USA — Cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, began popping up in the United States in January. On March 5, the first case was announced in Colorado.
WHAT TO KNOW RIGHT NOW
- 16,225 cases, 2,793 hospitalized, 832 deaths Get the latest from the Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).
- On Monday, April 27, Colorado transitioned to a "safer-at-home" order.
- Denver extended its stay-at-home order to at least May 8.
- Denver will begin requiring face masks in public places on May 6.
- The DMV is reopening some of its offices, by appointment only, on May 6.
Sunday, May 3
Virtual town halls on unemployment benefits set for Monday
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) will hold two virtual town halls Monday morning to provide updates on the state's unemployment insurance program.
The first town hall, in English, will be at 9:10 a.m. Monday The second one, in Spanish, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
You can register for either town hall, but registration isn't required. Online access and call-in information will be available at coloradoui.gov on Monday morning.
Topics that will be covered include claims filing for gig workers and self-employed, returning to work and unemployment benefits, and tips for filing a successful claim.
CDLE said last week that more than 38,000 people made initial claims for regular unemployment during the week ending April 25, which was about 30,000 less than the week before.
In addition, about 40,900 claims were filed for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is for gig workers, self-employed and independent contractors, and for those who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits.
Coronavirus cases in Colorado
In Colorado, 16,225 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and 832 people have died. Of those who tested positive for the disease, 2,793 have been hospitalized.
As of 4 p.m. on May 1, 737 patients were currently hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 71 patients have been transferred or discharged.
According to CDPHE, 75,259 people have been tested and 56 counties are reporting cases. There have been 161 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities.
- Denver: 3,222
- Arapahoe: 2,625
- Weld: 1,836
- Adams: 1,730
- Jefferson: 1,384
- El Paso: 988
- Boulder: 646
- Eagle: 546
- Douglas: 518
- Morgan: 395
- Larimer: 384
- Logan: 288
- Gunnison: 165
- Broomfield: 163
- Pueblo: 150
- Summit: 136
- Montrose: 102
- Garfield: 95
- Chaffee: 67
- La Plata: 63
- Routt: 56
- Pitkin: 51
- Mesa: 47
- Delta: 48
- Elbert: 31
- Teller: 28
- Fremont: 22
- Kit Carson: 21
- San Miguel: 19
- Lake: 20
- Montezuma: 16
- Clear Creek: 13
- Park: 14
- Baca: 10
- Alamosa: 11
- Otero: 10
- Yuma: 8
- Archuleta: 8
- Rio Grande: 7
- Washington: 8
- Moffat: 6
- Philips: 5
- Ouray: 5
- Grand: 5
- Saguache: 3
- Costilla: 3
- Las Animas: 3
- Hinsdale: 3
- Lincoln: 3
- Crowley: 3
- Mineral: 2
- Custer: 2
- Huerfano: 2
- Rio Blanco: 1
- Gilpin: 1
- Prowers: 1
- Unknown or pending: 226
COVID-19 is a disease caused by a virus that first appeared in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most patients develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
