39 coronavirus outbreaks linked to schools, colleges and childcare centers

Here's the weekly list of coronavirus outbreaks in Colorado from Sept. 23.

COLORADO, USA — There are 39 active coronavirus outbreaks at schools, colleges and child care centers in Colorado, according to the latest data released from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The largest is at the University of Colorado-Boulder (CU-Boulder), with 1,198 confirmed, cumulative student cases and 12 among staff members. There have been 57 total outbreaks, and 1,499 total confirmed cases, tied to school, college and child care outbreaks.

A total of 23 cases have also been linked to the Cameron Peak Fire response in Larimer County, according to the data.

> The video above explains so-called "superspreader" events.

The CDPHE publishes a new outbreak list each Wednesday afternoon. For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses. Two cases constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn’t mean all those people were sick at once.

Schools

There are active outbreaks of COVID-19 at 13 K-12 schools across Colorado, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The outbreak includes the following:

Bear Creek Elementary (El Paso County)

One staff case

Two attendee cases

Colorado International Language Academy (El Paso County)

One staff case

One attendee case

Denver Public Schools- Collegiate Prep Academy

Four staff cases

GOAL High School (Fountain site)

Two staff cases

Jordahl Elementary School (El Paso County)

Two attendee cases (confirmed)

Two attendee cases (probable)

Northeast Elementary School (Adams County)

Three staff cases

Overland High School (Cherry Creek Schools)

One staff case

One attendee case

Parker Core Knowledge Charter School (Douglas County)

Two staff cases (confirmed)

One staff case (probable)

Three attendee cases (confirmed)

Two attendee cases (probable)

Sand Creek Elementary School (Douglas County)

One staff case

One attendee case (confirmed)

Four attendee cases (probable)

Skyview Academy (Douglas County)

Three staff cases

Two attendee cases

Swink High School (Otero County)

Five staff cases (probable)

Two attendee cases (confirmed)

28 attendee cases (probable)

The Classical Academy Cottage School Program (El Paso County)

One staff case

One attendee case (confirmed)

One attendee (probable)

Westminster High School (Adams County)

One staff case

Five attendee cases

Larger outbreaks have been associated with Colorado colleges and universities. According to the data,1,198 students at the University of Colorado in Boulder have tested positive. Twelve staff members also tested positive. There are another 104 "probable" cases that have not been lab-confirmed, CDPHE data shows.

CU-Boulder officials announced earlier this week that they were moving to remote learning due to the case increases.

There are also outbreaks related to five sororities or fraternities and the gymnastics team at the University of Denver (DU). Outbreaks were also reported at a residence hall and the Ritchie Center. In all, there are 33 cases linked to the campus.

Restaurants

There are 13 active restaurant/bar outbreaks. The largest active outbreak in the category is at a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in El Paso County, with five confirmed cases.

Two Top Golf facilities have active outbreaks and would be the largest if "probable" cases were accounted for. The Centennial location has three confirmed and 35 probable cases. The Thornton Top Golf has three confirmed and 28 probable staff cases.

There are 308 confirmed cases that are tied to 78 total outbreaks at Colorado restaurants and bars.

Social Gatherings

Five active outbreaks have been linked to social gatherings, according to the data. Two of those gatherings were weddings, and they were linked to seven confirmed cases of the virus.