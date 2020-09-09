New coronavirus outbreaks reported at schools, a sorority, restaurants and more

Here's the weekly list of coronavirus outbreaks in Colorado from Sept. 9.

DENVER — New COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at three Colorado schools, a Boulder sorority and a church in Greeley, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The CDPHE publishes a new outbreak list each Wednesday afternoon. For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses. Two cases constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn’t mean all those people were sick at once.

Outside of a bridge tournament in March – one of the earliest COVID-19 outbreaks – there have been no confirmed attendee deaths as the result of an outbreak.

Only two outbreaks that led to staff deaths remain active: the one at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley that has led to six deaths and 290 confirmed cases as of this writing, and at Steven Roberts Original Desserts in Adams County, where one staff member has died since the outbreak was determined in May.

Keep reading for a look at active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado by category.

Schools

There are six active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado K-12 schools, according to the CDPHE’s data. Those schools are:

Primrose School at Lowry (Denver)

Two staff cases

One attendee case

GOAL High School – Fountain (El Paso County)

Two staff cases

Jordahl Elementary School (Fountain)

Two attendee cases

Battle Mountain High School (Eagle County)

Two staff cases

Bear Creek Elementary School (El Paso County)

Four staff cases

One attendee case

Sand Creek Elementary School (Douglas County)

One staff case

Two attendee cases

Larger outbreaks have been associated at Colorado colleges and universities. Eight residents at the Pi Beta Phi sorority at University of Colorado Boulder have tested positive for COVID-19, and one person has a probable case, according to the data.

Meanwhile, at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, the Kappa Sigma fraternity has experienced a second outbreak. Eight attendees have tested positive for COVID-19 and five have probable cases, the data says.

Seven residents at that fraternity tested positive for COVID-19 in an August outbreak, according to the data.

Colorado College, which has switched to online-only learning, has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 probable cases. There have been no deaths associated with schools.

Restaurants

There are active COVID-19 outbreaks at 14 Colorado restaurants, according to the data. These outbreaks have led to 61 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, but no confirmed deaths.

Retailers

According to the CDPHE data, there are active COVID-19 outbreaks at three Colorado Home Depots and two Walmarts.

Below is a spreadsheet with all of the active outbreaks at Colorado stores, according to the CDPHE.

Churches

There are five active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado churches, according to the CDPHE's data.

This has led to 26 confirmed attendee cases of COVID-19. Below is a list of active outbreaks at Colorado religious facilities: