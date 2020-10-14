New coronavirus outbreaks reported in Colorado schools, grocery stores, restaurants

COLORADO, USA — COVID-19 outbreaks continue to be reported at Colorado schools, restaurants, grocery stores and more as the state experiences an uptick in cases and an increased number of positive tests.
University of Colorado-Boulder has the largest novel coronavirus outbreak in the state, with 1,527 confirmed, cumulative cases among students. Colorado State University has 375 students who have tested positive for the virus, according to Wednesday's data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
A new outbreak has been added at the University of Denver, where CDPHE said 210 students have tested positive for COVID-19.
Other outbreaks recently added to the list include one at the Orchard Mesa Lanes bowling alley in Mesa County, where 21 attendees have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as at the Pelican Lakes Golf Club Weld County, where 13 attendees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to CDPHE's data.
Keep reading for a look at COVID-19 outbreak information by category. It's worth mentioning that CDPHE categorizes an outbreak as two or more cases, and that numbers are cumulative -- meaning that the case count doesn't equal how many people are sick at once.
Schools
According to Wednesday's data, there are 45 outbreaks associated with education in Colorado.
A list of those schools, colleges and facilities is available below:
Childcare
There are 16 active outbreaks listed at childcare facilities in Colorado.
See the full list below.
Restaurants
There are 19 active COVID-19 outbreaks at restaurants across Colorado.
A full list is below.
Grocery Stores
There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at five Colorado grocery stores. Find a list below:
King Soopers #1
Address: 1331 Speer Blvd., Denver
No. of employee cases: Four
Costco #440
Address: 6400 W. 92nd Ave., Westminster
No. of employee cases: Seven confirmed, three probable
King Soopers #90
Address: 1725. Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater
No. of employee cases: Two
King Soopers #114
Address: 15051 E. 104th Ave., Commerce City
No. of employee cases: Eight confirmed, 38 probable
Trader Joe's
Address: 5342 N. Nevada Ave,, Colorado Springs
No. of employee cases: Five
