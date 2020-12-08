A list of active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado restaurants, camps, stores and more

The CDPHE releases new outbreak data for COVID-19 in Colorado every Wednesday. Here's the latest from August 12's report.

DENVER — COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at everywhere from restaurants to childcare centers to even a Mercedes dealership, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The CDPHE posts an updated list of novel coronavirus outbreaks in Colorado on Wednesday afternoons. There have been 532 outbreaks in the state since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state back in early March. The data shows 166 of them are still considered active, which means it has been fewer than 28 days since new cases were reported at each location.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 4,520 confirmed, cumulative novel coronavirus cases among employees at various businesses, the data shows. Forty-two people have died in workplace outbreaks.

Meanwhile, 825 people have died with confirmed COVID-19 cases in residential settings, which could range from nursing homes to jails. The data says 4,387 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in those residential settings.

Here’s a look at outbreaks by the places where they have happened. Download all of CDPHE's data by clicking or tapping here.

Schools, childcare centers, sports and camps

As of this writing, there are 14 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado summer camps, childcare centers and universities.

Notably, 24 members of Colorado State University’s (CSU) athletics program have tested positive for COVID-19, and one person has a probable case.

Another 24 attendees at Jefferson County’s Colorado Academy Summer Camps have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

No deaths have been attributed to outbreaks in this category.

Restaurants

There are 31 active outbreaks of COVID-19 among staff and patrons at Colorado restaurants. No deaths have been attributed to this category of outbreak since the pandemic began.

The largest is at a Chick-Fil-A in Adams County, where 12 staff members have tested positive, according to CDPHE. Meanwhile, 15 staff members at the Top Golf in Arapahoe County have probable cases of COVID-19, while three have tested positive, the data says.

The Ameristar Casino was also added to this list.

Grocery stores

Nearly all of the more than a dozen COVID-19 outbreaks that have been reported at Colorado grocery since the pandemic began are resolved.

Only one is still classified as active, at King Soopers #114 in Adams County. According to CDPHE, seven employees there have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 25 others are suspected to have the virus.

Retail

There are multiple active COVID-19 outbreaks at retail stores across Colorado.

Seven employees at Mercedes Benz of Littleton have tested positive since an outbreak began on Aug. 5, according to CDPHE data.

Meanwhile, there are active COVID-19 outbreaks three Colorado Walmarts. Eleven employees at the Walmart in Eagle County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the data, and there are 10 positive cases and seven that are considered presumptive at a location in El Paso County.

There are another three confirmed cases and one presumptive case at the Walmart in Larimer County.

Two Home Depots also have outbreaks, according to CDPHE. Two employees at the Adams County location have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are four confirmed cases at an Arapahoe County store.

The Arapahoe County store has had 14 probable cases since the pandemic began as well, according to the data.

There have been two confirmed employee COVID-19 cases each at a Dick's Sporting Goods in Arapahoe County and at Advance Auto Parts in El Paso County, the data shows.