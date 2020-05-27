Here are the grocery stores, restaurants and other facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado

JBS remains the deadliest workplace in Colorado, and the Sterling Correctional Facility has by far the greatest number of cases.

DENVER — Data released Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) shows there have been 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12 grocery stores across Colorado, up from 90 last week.

Two employees at the King Soopers at 1155 E. 9th Ave. in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood have died of the virus. Three employees at a Walmart in Aurora also died of COVID-19.

Restaurants have relatively few outbreaks compared to other types of facilities. There have been a total of 22 confirmed cases in outbreaks involving restaurant employees across the state, and as of this writing, no deaths. Those outbreaks were confirmed at seven restaurants.

>>> Watch the story above for a previous look at outbreak data in Colorado.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has previously said it’s highly unlikely to transmit COVID-19 through food.

The JBS meatpacking plant has been the deadliest workplace in Colorado during the COVID-19 pandemic, with six confirmed employees deaths caused by the virus and 273 cases.

The Sterling Correctional Facility has the state’s largest overall outbreak, with 539 cases and two deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of outbreaks by business or facility, and location.

Grocery stores

Carniceria Sonara

347 N. 1st St., Montrose, CO 81401

Confirmed staff cases: 7 (no increase from last week)

City Market

400 N. Pkwy, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Confirmed staff cases: 14 (up by one from last week)

Probable additional staff cases: 5

Costco Wholesale

1471 S. Havana St., Aurora, CO 80012

Confirmed staff cases: 7 (no increase from last week)

Probable additional staff cases: 4 (no increase from last week)

H Mart Westminster

5036 W. 92nd Ave. Northview Shopping Center, Westminster, CO 80031

Confirmed staff cases: 8

Probable staff cases: 1 (up by one from last week)

King Soopers #25

11747 W. Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton, CO 80127

Confirmed staff cases: 4 (no increase from last week)

King Soopers #29

1155 E. 9th Ave., Denver, CO 80218

Confirmed staff cases: 13 (up two from last week)

Confirmed staff deaths: 2

King Soopers #78

8126 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Littleton, CO 80128

Confirmed staff cases: 4 (no increase from last week)

Mi Puebla Market – Aurora

15585 E Colfax Ave, Aurora, CO 80011

Confirmed staff cases: 6 (new this week)

Probable staff cases: 1 (new this week)

Mi Pueblo Market - Thornton

9171 Washington St., Thornton, CO 80229

Confirmed staff cases: 20 (no increase from last week)

Safeway

1425 S. Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Confirmed staff cases: 2 (no increase from last week)

Walmart

14000 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO 80012

Confirmed staff cases: 16 (up two from last week)

Probable staff cases: 1 (up one from last week)

Confirmed staff deaths: 3

Walmart

707 S 8th St., Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Confirmed staff cases : 4 (new this week)

Probable staff cases : 3 (new this week)

Restaurants

The CDPHE only releases the counties and not the addresses of restaurants that have reported outbreaks. Those have been confirmed at:

- An Arby’s in Arapahoe County (2 confirmed employee cases)

- A Chick-Fil-A in Larimer County (4 confirmed employee cases)

- A Chick-Fil-A in Adams County (2 confirmed cases)

- A Culver’s in Weld County (3 confirmed cases)

- A McDonald’s in El Paso County (3 confirmed cases)

- Brown Dog Pizza in San Miguel County (4 confirmed cases)

- Downstairs at Eric’s in Summit County (4 confirmed cases)

Workplaces

Here are the five Colorado workplaces with the most cases of COVID-19.

JBS Greeley Plant

Confirmed cases: 273

Confirmed deaths: 6

Steven Roberts Original Desserts (Adams County)

Confirmed cases: 115

Leprino Foods - Fort Morgan

Confirmed cases: 88

Cargill Meat Solutions - Morgan County

Confirmed cases: 84

Probable cases: 7

Staff deaths: 3

Orchard Park Health Care Center - Arapahoe County

Confirmed cases among staff: 55

Probable cases among staff : 12

JBS is the deadliest workplace in Colorado, with six deaths as of this writing. Cargill in Morgan County and the Walmart in Aurora each have had three staff deaths, and the Julia Temple Healthcare Center in Arapahoe County has lost two employees to COVID-19.

Outbreaks have also been reported at the Walmart distribution center in Larimer County, the King Soopers Bakery in Denver, and the Green Chef - Hello Fresh facility in Arapahoe County.

Ironically, OraLabs -- which is listed on CDPHE's website as a hand sanitizer manufacturer in Douglas County -- has had 18 staff test positive for COVID-19, with another 18 suspected of having the disease.

Deadliest outbreaks

Nursing homes and senior care facilities have accounted for Colorado's deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Cherry Creek Nursing Center in Arapahoe County has lost 27 residents to confirmed cases of COVID-19, and another six are believed to have died from the virus.

The Centennial Healthcare Center in Weld County has experienced 22 resident deaths and two which were unconfirmed.

Mountain Vista Healthcare Center in Jefferson County has lost 21 residents to confirmed COVID-19, and the virus is believed to have played a role in another six deaths.

COVID-19 in prisons

Two of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks have been at Colorado prisons.

The Sterling Correctional Facility has had 539 inmates test positive for the novel coronavirus, as well as 22 staff members.

The Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center in Denver has seen 164 inmates test positive for COVID-19, and another 101 are believed to have the virus. Three staff members have also tested positive.