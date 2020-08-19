New COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Colorado restaurants, church and various businesses

There is only one active Colorado grocery store outbreak, but multiple at other businesses, including churches and restaurants.

DENVER — New outbreaks of the novel coronavirus have been reported at multiple Colorado restaurants, a church, a popular hotel and even a rural fair, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

There are also not any outbreaks on the list yet that are tied to schools. Some districts and universities resumed in-person learning this week.

Since COVID-19 was first confirmed in Colorado in early March, there have been 561 outbreaks of COVID-19. Of those, 167 are still considered active. For an outbreak to be resolved, the CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

The data is cumulative, and it reflects each case reported in an outbreak since it began. It does not reflect how many people are currently sick. For something to be considered an outbreak, the CDPHE said there has to be two or more cases of COVID-19 in a facility or non-household group with onset in the same 14-day period.

The CDPHE updates its outbreak data every Wednesday. Here’s a look at outbreaks in Colorado by type.

Grocery stores

For the second week in a row, there is only one active outbreak at a Colorado grocery store. There have been 16 grocery store outbreaks since the pandemic began.

The only remaining grocery store outbreak is at King Soopers #114 in Commerce City. That is located at 15051 E. 104th Ave.

The CDPHE said seven employees there have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and another 25 have probable cases of the virus. The outbreak was first declared at this store on June 2.

Restaurants

Since last week’s data was reported, new COVID-19 outbreaks have been confirmed at four additional Colorado restaurants.

Those are:

- The Cheba Hut at 3171 N. Chestnut St. in El Paso County (two confirmed staff cases)

- Culvers in Larimer County (four confirmed staff cases)

- The Qdoba in Vail (eight confirmed staff cases)

- House of China in Gunnison (eight confirmed staff cases)

It's worth mentioning that no deaths have been tied to outbreaks at Colorado restaurants.

Find the full list of restaurant outbreaks below:

Schools, child care centers and more

There have been 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Colorado Academy Summer Camps in Jefferson County, according to CDPHE data.

The Colorado State University Athletic Department has also had 24 confirmed cases of the virus.

CSU's Kappa Sigma Fraternity has seven confirmed cases among residents, the data says.

There are nine active COVID-19 outbreaks at daycares across Colorado, CDPHE said.

The latest batch of data does not reflect new outbreaks reported as some districts have returned to class.

See information about COVID-19 outbreaks at child care centers, colleges, day camps and more below.

Churches

The largest new outbreak reported in this week's data was at Fountain Faith Fellowship in El Paso County, where nine attendees have tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to one staff member with a probable case and one attendee with a probable case.

According to the CDPHE data, 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been tied to attendees at religious facilities. There are eight probable attendee cases.

Nine church staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state's six active outbreaks at religious facilities.

Other new COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado

Since last week, there have been two new COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado nursing homes. One is a second outbreak at PowerBack Rehabilitation in Lafayette, where the data says two residents have died of the novel coronavirus.

In addition, there have been nine confirmed cases of the virus among staff and eight that are probable since the pandemic began.

According to a news release from PowerBack, it has been converted into a temporary COVID-19 rehabilitation center.

The second nursing home outbreak is listed as a second set of cases since the pandemic began at Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of the Rockies in Larimer County, where 10 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and four have died, the data says.

Other new outbreaks have been reported at:

- United Ramp Services in Denver, where six employees have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

- American Furniture Warehouse in El Paso County, where four workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

- Heuser and Heuser Personal Injury Law Firm in El Paso County, where four employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

- KDVR/KWGN in Denver, where three employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

- Navajo Incorporated Handy Solutions in Denver, where six employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and 17 staff members have probable cases. The data says the outbreak was confirmed on Aug. 18, but it is listed as resolved on Aug. 19.

- Epicurean Butter in Adams County, where five employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

- Rusin Concrete Construction in El Paso County, where seven employees have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and three have probable cases.

- The Prowers County Sand and Sage Fair, where three attendees have tested positive for COVID-19.

- Tractor Supply in Teller County, where two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and two have probable cases.