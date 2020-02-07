Colorado grocery stores, restaurants and more with active COVID-19 outbreaks

7 Colorado grocery stores, one summer camp and 8 sit-down restaurants have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks.

DENVER — There have been 362 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks across Colorado as of July 1. These have happened everywhere from grocery stores to restaurants to a summer camp.

The deadliest workplace in Colorado remains the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley. A total of 282 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and six have died.

Steven Roberts Original Desserts in Aurora has had 127 employees test positive for COVID-19 and one die, according to the data.

Nursing homes continue to account for the majority of Colorado's outbreaks. Ninety one residents at the Pikes Peak Healthcare Center in El Paso County have tested positive for COVID-19, and 26 have died. The data shows that 57 employees there also tested positive for the virus.

The largest outbreak in the state is at the Sterling Correctional Facility, where 564 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and three have died.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) releases a breakdown of outbreaks in the state once a week. Here’s the latest information about outbreaks at grocery stores, restaurants and other facilities from Wednesday's release.

Grocery stores

There are seven active COVID-19 outbreaks at grocery stores in Colorado, according to CDPHE. Overall, there have been outbreaks at 19 grocery stores in the state, but many of those are listed as resolved.

Here’s a look at the active outbreaks:

King Soopers, Adams County (no address given)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 7

Probable COVID-19 cases: 10

Carniceria Leonela

3736 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 6

Probable COVID-19 cases: 3

City Market

250 E. Valley Rd., El Jebel

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 6

Probable COVID-19 cases: 6

City Market

103 Market St., Eagle

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 4

Safeway, El Paso County (no address given)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 4

Walmart, El Paso County (no address given)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 4

Probable COVID-19 cases: 6

King Soopers

7984 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 2

Restaurants

There are 15 active COVID-19 outbreaks at restaurants across the state. Seven of those are at sit-down establishments, one is at a strip club in Adams County, and six are at fast food-style restaurants.

Here's a look at active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado restaurants. All cases are by number of staff unless otherwise noted.

Hop N Drops (El Paso County)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 8

Boulder Country Club

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 4

Fuzzy's Taco Shop (El Paso County)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 3

Heart Restaurant and Pub (Weld County)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 3

Probable COVID-19 cases: 2

Mezzaluna Aspen (Pitkin County)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 3

Tommyknocker Tavern (Mineral County)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases (among guests): 3

Players Club (Adams County)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 5

Pasta Jays (Boulder)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 4

Probable COVID-19 cases: 1

McDonald's (El Paso County)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 8

McDonald's (Arapahoe County)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 4

Probable COVID-19 cases: 4

Jack in the Box (Arapahoe County)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 4

Chick-Fil-A (Jefferson County)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 2

Probable COVID-19 cases: 1

McDonald's (Prowers County)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 2

Probable COVID-19 cases: 2

Panda Express (Pueblo County)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases: 2

Probable COVID-19 cases: 3

Other notable facilities

- Twelve staff members have confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Eagle Lake Overnight Camp in El Paso County, and another 12 have probable cases, according to the data.

- What was described as an "adolescent gathering in Telluride" resulted in two positive cases of COVID-19, CDPHE said.

- Two staff members at Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Garfield County also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

- Four staff members at the Anheuser Busch brewery in Larimer County tested positive for COVID-19 and seven staff members have probable cases.

- There are three confirmed cases and three probable cases among staff at Top Golf in Arapahoe County.

- There are six cases of COVID-19 at the Amazon distribution center in Adams County.