Pepsi Center coronavirus testing site scales back starting Sunday

The number of drive-thru lanes will be cut in half as Denver transitions to community-based testing sites, according to the city's health department.

DENVER — The Pepsi Center testing site is scaling back as the City of Denver moves its focus to more community-based COVID-19 testing.

On Sunday, the site will reduce its drive-through lanes from eight to four, according to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE).

As a result, those going to get tested should expect longer wait times and should register ahead of time for a test. Registration times are available through Sept. 30.

> Video above: Colorado coronavirus headlines on Sep. 13

After that, the city will start closing the Pepsi Center site and expand its community-based testing. For example, on Saturdays in October, community testing events are scheduled at a different location each week.

The testing site at the Pepsi Center opened on May 22, about three months after the coronavirus pandemic reached Colorado.

“The Pepsi Center site provided the broad, regional testing capacity needed early in our response, to stand in the gap to give the city time to build out a community-based testing program,” said Robert McDonald, executive director of DDPHE, in a statement. “With that accomplished, the city can focus its testing resources where they are most effective, at a community level in highly impacted and underserved neighborhoods.”

Other free drive-up testing sites are available.

A site at Water World, 8801 N. Pecos St. in Federal Heights, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of September.