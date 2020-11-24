Polis to give update on state's response to COVID ahead of Thanksgiving

Watch the governor's 12:30 p.m. briefing in the video player above or on the 9NEWS app or YouTube channel.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will give a briefing at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday from the Governor's Residence on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two days before Thanksgiving, Colorado has surpassed 200,000 total cases. There are 1,597 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized, and the state's seven-day average positivity rate is 11.83%.

Polis has encouraged people to celebrate the holiday only with those in their household in an effort to limit interactions and reduce the spread of the virus.

Twenty-two counties are moving to "severe risk" level red on the state's COVID-19 dial, including all the counties in the Denver metro area.

Hospitals capacity is an issue across the state, as 33% of facilities anticipate a staff shortage within the next week, and 10% anticipate a shortage of ICU beds, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

On Monday, the governor signed an executive order that authorizes CDPHE to order hospitals and freestanding emergency rooms to transfer or cease the admission of patients should those facilities reach “capacity to examine and treat patients.”

The order, which is in effect for the next 30 days, provides CDPHE flexibility to transfer patients from one overburdened facility to one that is more able to handle those patients’ care.

With three companies reporting their COVID-19 vaccines are 90% or more effective, and Pfizer making a request to the FDA this past week for emergency use of its vaccine, many see a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Operation Warp Speed (OWS) on Monday announced that Colorado had been chosen to participate in readiness test for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The test was being conducted in 10 jurisdictions, including Colorado, in conjunction with Pfizer, McKesson, UPS and FedEx.