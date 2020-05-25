Here's what the new order says about restaurants, day camps reopening

Gov. Jared Polis lays out when and how in-person dining can resume, and when kids can start up with some organized summer activities.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday announced that restaurants can open for in-person dining with limited capacity on Wednesday.

The governor's office also said in a news release that as of Monday, private campsites are open. June 1 is when children's day camps and youth sports camps may resume with restrictions, while overnight camps will remain closed in June.

Polis also issued an executive order to extend the statewide safer-at-home order for another eight days to June 1.

"We are still a long way from returning to normal, but these updates are a step in the right direction because Coloradans are doing a good job so far limiting our social interactions," Polis said in a statement.

Restaurants & bars

Beginning Wednesday, restaurants can open for in-person dining at 50% capacity inside the restaurant, but cannot exceed 50 people, whichever is less. Restaurants are encouraged to provide as much outdoor dining as possible.

Other restrictions include:

Tables or groups must be limited to no more than eight people and spaced so that patrons in different parties are at least six feet apart.

All employees must wear face coverings.

Windows should be open and air-conditioning minimized to ensure ventilation.

All shared surfaces must be deep cleaned and disinfected between the seating of parties.

Parties must stay seated together and aren't allowed to mingle with other parties.

Food trucks are allowed to restart because they have a license to serve food; however, bars and other establishments that don't serve food will remain closed and be re-evaluated next month, according to the release.

Breweries and similar establishments can change their business model and operate like a restaurant, the guidelines say. They could even partner with neighboring restaurants or food trucks to provide food, but light snacks or food prepared elsewhere don't count.

Polis' announcement follows restaurant guidelines released Sunday by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The full list of CDPHE guidelines can be found here.

Some counties, including Douglas, Larimer and El Paso, received approval from CDPHE over the weekend to immediately begin reopening restaurants and other businesses and services in a limited capacity.

Restaurants in Colorado have been closed for on-premise dining since March, and many have closed down permanently as a result. Takeout and delivery options have been available under the state's stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders.

Camps

The governor's announcement said the camps that can open June 1 include mobile, youth sports camps and outdoor camps, and they must operate with restrictions.

Those restrictions include:

A limit of 25 campers per group at outdoor camps, and 10 campers per group at indoor camps.

Campers must remain in their group and not mix with other groups.

Campers must be spaced six feet apart to the greatest extent possible.

Campers and staff must be screened for symptoms, and there must be an isolated space available for anyone found ill. Anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 must be sent home.

Decisions on overnight camps for July and August will be made in mid-June.

"Colorado kids will be able to enjoy day camps and youth sports camps this summer in as safe a manner as possible," Polis said in a statement. "The risk, though less, is still very real, and it's up to families to make the best decisions that work for them."

Camping

Private campsites may reopen effective Monday, Polis said.

If a host county would like to keep campsites closed, Polis said county commissioners should consult with their local public health agency, and then notify the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and CDPHE in writing.

Enforcement

Any residents who want to report a violation of these or other public health orders can contact their local public health agency.

The guidelines released Monday offered a reminder that state law requires compliance with public health orders, and as such, law enforcement agencies can enforce the orders.

Polis has created an advisory board to support enforcement efforts across jurisdictions, according to the governor's office. The advisory board helps local governments and public health departments coordinate with the state on educating residents to best ensure compliance with the orders.